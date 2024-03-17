LA Knight is one of the brightest WWE Superstars of the current lot and is set to make his mark at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Meanwhile, fans want to see The Megastar from WWE Friday Night SmackDown in a promo battle against another major star in the industry.

On the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Rock brought back his iconic concert for the fans for the first time in over a decade. The People's Champion took multiple shots at his challengers heading into the Shows of Show in Philadelphia.

Elsewhere, LA Knight cut an intense promo and made his intentions clear for WWE WrestleMania XL. After the show, fans on X (formerly Twitter) engaged in a Twitter war about which star would come out on top in a promo battle between the two. The audience was indecisive, but most did want the showdown to happen.

Check out some reactions below:

Some fans claimed that The Rock couldn't go head-to-head in a battle of words against LA Knight, and others claimed that The Megastar is a bootleg version of The People's Champion. It will be interesting to see which star will be victorious if the two end up having a promo battle sometime in the near future.

LA Knight punched his ticket for WrestleMania XL on WWE SmackDown

Last year, LA Knight was at the top of the card on WWE SmackDown after winning the 25-man Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal, which gave him a push on the blue brand. After gaining popularity, he interfered in The Bloodline's business and assisted John Cena.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles was brutally taken out by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, which cost him months of his career on WWE SmackDown. After the Phenomenal One's return to Friday Night SmackDown, he attacked The Bloodline and LA Knight for his actions during AJ Styles' hiatus.

The Phenomenal One believes that Knight stole opportunities from him when he was out of action. Later, AJ Styles went all the way to Perth and cost LA Knight an opportunity to become #1 contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match last month.

The animosity between the two stars escalated after The Phenomenal One's blindsided attack and the two have been at each other's throats since the PLE. In a recent episode of SmackDown, LA Knight issued a challenge for WrestleMania XL and AJ Styles accepted it, in his own style by surprising The Megastar with a steel chair.

