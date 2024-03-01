"He's the only man that can make Gunther s**t bricks" - WWE fans convinced 12-year veteran will dethrone the IC Champion

Having reigned as Intercontinental Champion since June 2022, WWE star Gunther doesn't look close to stopping. He has been utterly dominant since winning the title, hardly even breaking a sweat.

The Ring General has vanquished many challengers during his IC Title reign, including the likes of Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Jey Uso. However, one man could provide the biggest threat to Gunther's undefeated streak on the WWE main roster.

Ilja Dragunov has dethroned the big Austrian once before, which has led fans to believe he will do the same again. The current NXT Champion recently posted a video of him doing a deadlift with his elbows on Twitter, with one of the quote-tweets suggesting Dragunov is the only man who can stop Gunther:

Several Twitter users agreed with the sentiment, with the responses stating their excitement at the potential showdown. The two European in-ring experts have wrestled twice on WWE programming, with both bouts offering unmatched brutality and urgency. They think Ilja Dragunov will win the Intercontinental Championship after he leaves NXT.

A few fans think the match should take place at WWE's Germany premium live event in August 2024, Bash in Berlin:

However, before stepping up to The Ring General, Dragunov must defend his NXT Championship with the same honor he has been showing during his reign. He will face either Carmelo Hayes or Tony D'Angelo for the title at Stand & Deliver.

What is Gunther doing at WWE WrestleMania 40?

WWE's original plans for the Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 40 would have seen him face Brock Lesnar in a dream match. However, that will not happen. The Beast Incarnate's return had to be scrapped.

Gunther has many different options waiting for him at The Show of Shows. The Ring General had confrontations with Sami Zayn and The Judgment Day on RAW, while Chad Gable stated his case for an IC Title match at WrestleMania.

This looks to be leading to a Ladder Match for the belt or, alternatively, a multi-man number one contender's match, with Gunther facing one of the above names. Either way, the big Austrian will look to steal the show for the second WrestleMania in a row. If he wins, we could very well see Ilja Dragunov go after The Ring General once again!

