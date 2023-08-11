"He's been a massive flop" - Bray Wyatt could "ruin" top RAW star's "career" by feuding with him, according to fans 

Fans seem vehemently against the prospect of seeing Bray Wyatt feud with RAW star Cody Rhodes upon his much-anticipated WWE return.

The Eater of Worlds has been absent from the global juggernaut since late February this year. Though WWE had begun to build a dream WrestleMania 39 encounter against Bobby Lashley, the plans went awry due to Wyatt's undisclosed illness. Since then, there's been lots of online chatter about his wrestling future.

However, months after his abrupt disappearance from TV, recent reports have indicated that Bray Wyatt is close to returning. It was noted that WWE was working closely with the 36-year-old to ensure his health remains the top priority.

As soon as these rumors began swirling on the internet, fans went into overdrive, predicting what the promotion would have in store for the former WWE Champion. A recent Twitter post hinted at the possibility of Wyatt feuding with Cody Rhodes.

The fans, however, seemed displeased with the potential rivalry, saying it could halt The American Nightmare's upward trajectory in the promotion. A few users even pointed out that The Eater of the Worlds hadn't yet fulfilled his full potential in WWE and had underwhelmed.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



Cody Rhodes needs to watch out pic.twitter.com/zg1NgelTzs Bray Wyatt is getting closer to a return.Cody Rhodes needs to watch out

Notthisgirl @Notthisgrl1 @ProWFinesse He’s been a massive flop. Starts strong then dwindles…

☝️🩸TribalChief🩸☝️ @RomanEmpireYSR @ProWFinesse Maybe they can feud and Bray can ruin Cody's career? 🤔

Nick Da Silva @NJD316 @ProWFinesse Neither should be losing a major feud.

Lonkkil / JoVe @lonkkil @ProWFinesse Seems like a horrible idea to have Bray return and immediately get eaten by Cody lol

RiTL @captain_tl @ProWFinesse No, he should feud with Roman bc he took the Universal Title away from him

Dutch Mantell isn't too excited about Bray Wyatt's return

There's no doubt Bray Wyatt is one of the most creative and unique performers in WWE history. However, not all of his ideas have translated well onto the screen.

Dutch Mantell also echoed similar thoughts while speaking Tru Heel Heat Wrestling podcast. The former manager explained that most of Wyatt's ideas were fit to be in a comic book but were unlikely to work in wrestling as it lacks "action."

"Bray Wyatt is writing this stuff... Well, it may have been okay for a comic book, but it's not okay for WWE television. It's not action," Dutch Mantell said.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Here’s to hoping for the best ahead



(Fightful) As he gets close to being cleared, Bray Wyatt is actively recovering from a career & life threatening illness.Here’s to hoping for the best ahead(Fightful) pic.twitter.com/HrtGCJGy8N

Despite some of his ideas misfiring in recent years, it's safe to say the former Universal Champion has been a big draw for WWE. As such, the global juggernaut is sure to give him a major push whenever he returns to TV.

Do you think having Bray Wyatt feud with Cody Rhodes is a good idea? If not, whom would you like to see the former WWE Champion feud against? Do let us know what you think in the comments section below.

