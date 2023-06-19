"He's nothing more than a comedy act" - Former WWE Champion may never win a world title again, according to fans

Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship triumph at WrestleMania 35 is one of wrestling's greatest moments. However, his run with the title was underwhelming, which is why fans don't seem keen on seeing him win the gold again.

KofiMania took over WWE in 2019 when Kingston found himself amid an unlikely main-event push. After overcoming insurmountable odds, the 41-year-old finally earned a shot at WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35. The New Day member defeated Bryan Danielson at the show in one of the greatest title matches ever.

While his win led to overwhelming crowd support, Kingston's run with the title was underwhelming, with several lackluster feuds. His six-month run with the gold ended on the 20th-anniversary episode of SmackDown in October 2019, where Brock Lesnar squashed him in eight seconds to win the title.

Since then, Kofi Kingston has been back to competing in the tag team division, though he's inactive due to an ankle injury.

A Twitter user recently asked fans if they wanted The New Day member back in the World Title picture. Most fans seemed unenthusiastic by the prospect.

Check out the reactions below:

Sean F @UnitedFancast



That’s the shame of it. @JustTalkWrestle He’s never in a million years a world champion. A lovely person, but he’s nothing more than a comedy act.That’s the shame of it. @JustTalkWrestle He’s never in a million years a world champion. A lovely person, but he’s nothing more than a comedy act.That’s the shame of it.

Straight Edge Devastator 🦁 @NJsVillain



(In case anyone's curious, when the company shows you what it is, believe them.) @JustTalkWrestle He's not getting back in the title picture. Spoiler, not a prediction.(In case anyone's curious, when the company shows you what it is, believe them.) @JustTalkWrestle He's not getting back in the title picture. Spoiler, not a prediction.(In case anyone's curious, when the company shows you what it is, believe them.)

Mycheal @EyezWide_Shut_ @JustTalkWrestle No. This isn’t a charity business it’s a selling tickets business. @JustTalkWrestle No. This isn’t a charity business it’s a selling tickets business.

Ryan Kelly @ryankellysays @JustTalkWrestle Love Kofi but I don't see him at this point as in the top tier of talent. There's a lot of guys ahead of him. Worthy champion with a memorable reign, though. @JustTalkWrestle Love Kofi but I don't see him at this point as in the top tier of talent. There's a lot of guys ahead of him. Worthy champion with a memorable reign, though.

Lord Rupert Everton @COOlGUyAl @JustTalkWrestle Not really. KofiMania is something that will live forever and I’m sure he’s proud that of that achievement. As cool as it would be to be a multi time world champion, I’d take one meaningful run over that any day @JustTalkWrestle Not really. KofiMania is something that will live forever and I’m sure he’s proud that of that achievement. As cool as it would be to be a multi time world champion, I’d take one meaningful run over that any day

society stinks so do humanity @Irishlfcfan2001 @JustTalkWrestle Nope his match quality was bang average as he felt as a midcarder holding the main event spot @JustTalkWrestle Nope his match quality was bang average as he felt as a midcarder holding the main event spot

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston gives an injury update

Though he's been away from TV for a few months now, Kofi Kingston is still in great spirits.

In a recent interview, the former WWE Champion revealed that he underwent ankle surgery and got a ligament fixed. He added that the injury was caused by Drew McIntyre accidentally landing on his leg during a match.

"I'm fantastic, man. I can't complain. I'm actually in Orlando right now doing some rehab on my ankle. I had ankle surgery to remove a bone chip and fix a ligament after the massive Scottish behemoth of a man Drew McIntyre landed on my leg and my body went east and my leg went west. And my ankle was completely sprained but they took out some bone chips and fixed the ligament and now I'm on the mend, you know, somewhere in between a robot and a zombie, and, you know, somewhere in between. I'm working my way back to the fold. So, it's all good. Life is great," said Kofi.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



The “centerpiece” for the feud would be Big E vs. Gunther.



- per One long term pitch backstage within WWE has been for Xavier Woods, and a fully healed Big E and Kofi Kingston to feud with Imperium, once Big E and Kingston are ready to return.The “centerpiece” for the feud would be Big E vs. Gunther.- per @WRKDWrestling One long term pitch backstage within WWE has been for Xavier Woods, and a fully healed Big E and Kofi Kingston to feud with Imperium, once Big E and Kingston are ready to return.The “centerpiece” for the feud would be Big E vs. Gunther.- per @WRKDWrestling https://t.co/xN95bmUTLy

It's safe to say the return of Kofi Kingston would further bolster WWE's already stacked tag team. He and Xavier Woods could pose a legitimate threat to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' Undisputed Tag Team Title reign.

Do you see Kofi Kingston challenging Seth Rollins upon his return? Sound off in the comments section below.

