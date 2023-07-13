"He’s the only one who can" - Fans believe former WWE Champion could soon win major title 

Since he stunningly returned to WWE at MITB 2023, fans have been rooting to see Drew McIntyre back in a marquee position in the company. His confrontation with Gunther at the show laid the seeds for a future clash, and many fans believe McIntyre might end the former's Intercontinental Championship reign.

While a match between them has yet to be confirmed, WWE is heading in that direction. Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle have been feuding with Imperium, defeating Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni on the latest edition of RAW.

It's safe to say it's only a matter of time before The Scottish Warrior is announced as the next challenger for Gunther's Intercontinental Title. A recent Twitter post quizzed if McIntyre was the right choice to dethrone The Ring General.

Fans stormed to the comments section, with many saying the former WWE Champion might be the right candidate to take the title off Gunther's waist.

Many users also mentioned how this could open the doors for The Ring General to move on to the world title picture. Check out the reactions below:

KINGRAPHICS12 @markwil0105



Drew is the only available option, besides Cody Rhodes, to beat Gunther for the Ic title @WrestlingWCC YESDrew is the only available option, besides Cody Rhodes, to beat Gunther for the Ic title @WrestlingWCC YESDrew is the only available option, besides Cody Rhodes, to beat Gunther for the Ic title

Migf @Migf99 @WrestlingWCC Yes. Gunther has had one of the best reigns ever. I think it’s time and Drew needs a big W after the last year. @WrestlingWCC Yes. Gunther has had one of the best reigns ever. I think it’s time and Drew needs a big W after the last year.

Maverick310 @cloud9Skywalker @WrestlingWCC Yes. A feud with Drew, who is a former heavyweight champ & a true top star, allows Gunther to drop the title to someone respectable and prepare him for the main event scene. It give Gunther the rub he needs, and puts the IC title in the hands of a king maker as the mid card grows @WrestlingWCC Yes. A feud with Drew, who is a former heavyweight champ & a true top star, allows Gunther to drop the title to someone respectable and prepare him for the main event scene. It give Gunther the rub he needs, and puts the IC title in the hands of a king maker as the mid card grows

Not_Tristan @NotTristan7 @WrestlingWCC Yes, it makes sense, timeline is a little of a problem. I think Gunther is ready for the main picture. Have him win rumble, challenge for whc. That way it leaves room for Cody and roman. @WrestlingWCC Yes, it makes sense, timeline is a little of a problem. I think Gunther is ready for the main picture. Have him win rumble, challenge for whc. That way it leaves room for Cody and roman.

AEW Superfan @SuperfanAew @WrestlingWCC I think he will because WWE is trying to keep him from leaving and possibly joining AEW. Nonetheless, it’s going to be one hell of a great match!!! @WrestlingWCC I think he will because WWE is trying to keep him from leaving and possibly joining AEW. Nonetheless, it’s going to be one hell of a great match!!!

Mattheas Busuttil @Mattheas_buzu @WrestlingWCC Yes I think it's the perfect time for Gunther to compete for the world heavyweight championship after the IC title. @WrestlingWCC Yes I think it's the perfect time for Gunther to compete for the world heavyweight championship after the IC title.

Dean Kelly @Dino091101 @WrestlingWCC Yes, because I would like to see Gunther Battle Roman for the title. @WrestlingWCC Yes, because I would like to see Gunther Battle Roman for the title.

Bill Apter thinks WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has movie star potential

It was also recently revealed that The Scottish Warrior had secured a role in the upcoming action film, "The Killer's Game," also starring Batista and Ice-Cube.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that Drew McIntyre had a great look and had the potential to make it big in Hollywood.

"He [Drew McIntyre] has that great look about him that makes him another major star in the genre of Hollywood," the veteran journalist said.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle Via PWInsider: Drew McIntyre has been cast in a action movie called The Killer's Game! The Movie is expected to include Batista and Ice Cube too



Huge W Via PWInsider: Drew McIntyre has been cast in a action movie called The Killer's Game! The Movie is expected to include Batista and Ice Cube tooHuge W https://t.co/OmQBvmgsyP

Drew McIntyre is reportedly set to miss next week's episode of RAW as he will be filming for his part in the aforementioned movie.

Do you see McIntyre and Gunther battling it out at SummerSlam 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

