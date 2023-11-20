"He's outta there" - Fans think 33-year-old AEW star is next to join WWE after training with Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill's WWE debut is two months in the making now. It has already been a couple of months since WWE announced her signing, and she has dipped in and out of TV while training on the side. She put out an Instagram story training with a former AEW colleague, leading many to believe that he is next to be signed.

The star in question is none other than AEW up-and-comer Ricky Starks. Starks has been considered one of the biggest potential future stars. Many are of the opinion that AEW is a stepping stone for him, and he will be the next major name to sign with WWE.

To some fans, Ricky Starks and WWE seem to be a good fit, and despite him thriving in the AEW environment, there seems to be a feeling that he can only take the next major step in his career in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

On the other hand, Jade Cargill is being prepared for her big official debut on the main roster. There was some sentiment that she should have been the fourth member against Damage CTRL in the WarGames match instead of Becky Lynch - a safer and more obvious pick.

A Twitter put out a screenshot of Jade Cargill's Instagram story where she was training - and her partner was none other than 33-year-old Ricky Starks.

Fans took to Twitter to instantly echo the sentiment that he is next in line to join the Stamford-based promotion.

One fan quickly noticed that Cody Rhodes, whose WWE success directly inspired Cargill to join, and his association with Ricky Starks, was on the poster in the background.

Why has Jade Cargill taken a step back from WWE TV?

It was noticed that Jade Cargill was seen on all three WWE programs - RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. She even had a brief interaction with top female stars like Charlotte Flair, teasing a big match in the future.

However, for the last few weeks, she seems to have been quietly taken out of WWE programming while she continues to train at the Performance Center. During her AEW run, the most criticism Cargill received was over her lack of experience in the ring - something that she's working on improving.

According to a report from PWTorch, WWE has decided to remove her from TV until they're ready for her first storyline - which, hopefully, is sometime very soon.

Do you think Ricky Starks will join the Stamford-based promotion? Sound off in the comments below.

