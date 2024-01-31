"He's re-hiring too many useless people" - Fans question Triple H's decision to bring back 4-time WWE champion

Despite WWE's box office success under Triple H's reign as the Chief Content Officer, some of his calls have left fans scratching their heads. His decision to bring back Carlito as a full-time superstar fell in that category.

Carlito had been making sporadic appearances for WWE and their related content since 2014. He showed up at the 2021 Royal Rumble when Elias eliminated him. The following night, he teamed up with Jeff Hardy to defeat Elias and Jaxson Ryker.

The four-time WWE champion appeared at Backlash 2023 during the San Juan Street Fight between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest. The former United States Champion helped the music star defeat the Judgment Day member and aligned himself with the Latino World Order. At Fastlane 2023, LWO's Carlito, Rey Mysterio, and Santos Escobar defeated Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

Santos Escobar turned heel and has been at odds with Carlito, with the latter eliminating the former at the 2024 Royal Rumble. However, fans are not too pleased with the full-time two-time WWE Tag Team Champion wrestling in the company.

Some believe he would have been used better as a one-time pop.

Triple H spoke about The Rock joining the TKO Board of Directors after WWE Royal Rumble

The Rock is arguably the biggest superstar ever out of the Stamford-based promotion. Despite having a short in-ring career, he is still the most charismatic superstar in the industry.

The Brahma Bull is now a part of the TKO Board of Directors. Triple H discussed this at the Royal Rumble post-show press conference.

"This has been an incredible week. You talk about the streaming services, so let's talk about The Rock joining the board for TKO. An amazing opportunity for us to have the biggest celebrity, the biggest star in the world, and the biggest box office attraction in the world to be a part of that board and help us. He's an expert on branding, he's an expert on marketing, he's an expert on all of those things, so to help with that. But what I love about it is he is also a guy who while on a board at an extremely high level can communicate with them, I can have shorthand with him about what WWE needs," Triple H said.

The Rock was rumored to be a potential opponent for Roman Reigns at the Showcase of the Immortals. With Cody Rhodes winning the Royal Rumble, it remains to be seen if Triple H will book the dream match between the Tribal Chief and the Great One.

