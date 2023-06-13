"He's here to save wrestling" - Fans want undrafted WWE Superstar to be in the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder match

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is weeks away, and the wrestling world is excited about the event that will take place in London for the first time. After last night's RAW, fans are excited to see 'The Maverick' Logan Paul return to the company and want him in the upcoming Ladder match.

Last week, Butch of The Brawling Brutes and Santos Escobar of the Latino World Order qualified for the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. The upcoming bout will have six participants each for both Ladder matches. However, WWE can make an exception or two for the event.

Last night, it was announced that Logan Paul will be returning to WWE next week on Monday Night RAW. Fans immediately took notice of this and want The Maverick to enter the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match as the possible seventh and final entrant.

Check out some of the reactions below:

✨AJ✨ @Mul13erry @WWE @LoganPaul PUT THAT BOY IN MITB AND LET HIM COOK @WWE @LoganPaul PUT THAT BOY IN MITB AND LET HIM COOK

John @johndauria6 @WWE @LoganPaul bro gonna do some crazy shit in the MITB match @WWE @LoganPaul bro gonna do some crazy shit in the MITB match

Earlier this year, Logan Paul appeared in three premium live events, setting up a feud between him and Seth Rollins. Unfortunately, Paul failed to beat Rollins at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Logan Paul wants to win a championship in WWE during his second run

Last year, Logan Paul debuted and teamed up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. He later made his singles debut at SummerSlam and also went after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022.

Earlier this year, he signed an extension with the company after losing to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. Speaking to ESPN, The Maverick made a bold claim and stated that he wanted to win a championship during his second run.

"The idea with this multi-year contract was to get really creative around the story that we're telling as my professional wrestling career unfolds. Being the hyper-ambitious person that I am, I'm going for a belt. I wouldn't have signed this contract if I didn't think that I was capable of getting a WWE belt. I think it'd be the coolest thing ever. I'd love to have it on my résumé, and I'd love to show every kid around the world who watches WWE that you can achieve anything," said Logan. [H/T: ESPN]

It will be interesting to see which title he will go for after returning to Monday Night RAW in Ohio.

What are your thoughts on Logan Paul? Sound off in the comment section below.

