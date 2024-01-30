"He's scared", "Ghost from the past" - WWE Universe reacts to Roman Reigns' two-word message after the Royal Rumble

The WWE Universe has reacted to Roman Reigns' two-word message after Cody Rhodes' consecutive Men's Royal Rumble Match victories.

Rhodes won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He last eliminated CM Punk from the match. The former WWE Champion was equally confident in his chances of winning the Royal Rumble. Immediately after his win, Rhodes pointed at Roman Reigns, who was keeping a close eye on the 30-man bout.

Taking to Instagram, Reigns sent out a two-word message as he asked WWE's official Instagram handle to delete a video where The Tribal Chief is seen stressing over The American Nightmare's historic Rumble victory.

You can check out Roman Reigns' comment below:

In response to Reigns' comment, the WWE Universe claimed that The Tribal Chief was scared of The American Nightmare.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

What the future has in store for Cody Rhodes and the Head of the Table remains to be seen.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently spoke about Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently spoke about Roman Reigns and praised The Tribal Chief, claiming that he was working on a whole different level.

While speaking in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Hulk Hogan stated:

“It takes a really long time to be able to transition and pivot on a dime the way he does. That’s how he paints masterpieces you’ve never seen before. He’s working on a whole different level."

Hogan went on:

“Roman’s dad, Sika, he explained the ABCs of it all to him. Watch his matches and you can tell. You can see it in the way Roman creates emotion, understands how to make the crowd mad, and how he puts people on the edge of their seat calling for that comeback. Roman Reigns learned this all old-school from his dad, but he adapted to the newer era, too. He can do it all. Roman is adaptable to whoever he is wrestling. That’s important. At any moment in time, he can switch gears on you. He’s amazing, and he’d fit in any era."

Reigns' next title defense is expected to take place at WrestleMania 40, where he is most likely to face Cody Rhodes.

Last year at WrestleMania 39, The Tribal Chief successfully retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The American Nightmare after interference from The Bloodline. However, in 2024, things could be completely different, with Cody determined to take the title off Reigns.

Are you excited for Reigns vs. Rhodes II? Sound off in the comments section below!

