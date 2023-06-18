While Conor McGregor isn't keen on joining WWE, it seems that even the fans have little interest in seeing him inside the squared circle.

The 34-year-old is one of the most recognizable and popular athletes in the world, whose exploits inside the MMA ring are the stuff of legends. For the past several years, the former UFC Lightweight Champion has been rumored to follow in the footsteps of fellow UFC legend Ronda Rousey and join WWE.

However, this hasn't come to fruition yet, and going by McGregor's recent comments, an association between them is still a distant reality. In an interview a few days back, Conor McGregor shot down the possibility of signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

Since then, fans have been reacting to his comments, with most saying they aren't even interested to see him in the squared circle in the first place. One user also pointed out that McGregor is unlikely to show up in the global juggernaut since he fears Roman Reigns.

• @YAN1TED @WrestlingWCC Who even cares for this guy in 2023 anyway @WrestlingWCC Who even cares for this guy in 2023 anyway

JJBigfoot @JoshuaJ67149889 @WrestlingWCC I’m not interested in watching that dude at all @WrestlingWCC I’m not interested in watching that dude at all

xdpkris @oocXdpk @WrestlingWCC Wasn’t he interested for years and now he works for the same larger company @WrestlingWCC Wasn’t he interested for years and now he works for the same larger company

EdmontonMan @BLoobama



He's a bum with a bad attitude, who fought bums. No different than Ronda



When a real fighter showed up, they both got slapped with reality. Both have never been the same @WrestlingWCC The good news is the fans don't want him eitherHe's a bum with a bad attitude, who fought bums. No different than RondaWhen a real fighter showed up, they both got slapped with reality. Both have never been the same @WrestlingWCC The good news is the fans don't want him either He's a bum with a bad attitude, who fought bums. No different than Ronda When a real fighter showed up, they both got slapped with reality. Both have never been the same

Dolph Ziggler wants to wrestle Conor McGregor in WWE

A couple of months ago, Dolph Ziggler expressed his desire to wrestle Conor McGregor at WrestleMania.

On top of that, The Show Off doesn't want a regular one-on-one clash but a best-of-three affair, with one being a wrestling match, the other being a boxing match, and the third one being an MMA contest.

"Yeah, WWE and UFC, and he's called us out a couple of times, so I appreciate that, and I can go a little bit, so I would still do it. Make it a best-of-three, octagon, boxing match, wrestling, fighting. Then set it all up for the [best-of-three] at WrestleMania. I mean, that's just where the money is, but not everybody can go and back it up, but some of us can," said Dolph Ziggler.

Considering Conor McGregor has little interest in showing up in the global juggernaut, it remains to be seen if Ziggler's dream match ever becomes a reality.

What do you make of a possible match between Roman Reigns and Conor McGregor? Sound off in the comments section below.

