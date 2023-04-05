"He’s sick of him" - Fans react to Roman Reigns' hilarious reaction after Brock Lesnar confronted him on RAW

On RAW after WrestleMania 39, Brock Lesnar made his presence felt by confronting Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Fans have now expressed their thoughts on The Tribal Chief's reaction upon seeing The Beast Incarnate.

Lesnar came to the aid of Cody Rhodes, who needed a tag team partner on the night for his match against Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The Beast Incarnate was one of the people who fulfilled the conditions laid out by Paul Heyman and Reigns. However, upon hearing his former rival's music hit, The Tribal Chief did not look pleased at all.

Watch Roman Reigns' hilarious reaction to Lesnar's appearance on RAW:

Lesnar and Reigns are no strangers to one another, having crossed paths on multiple occasions across several matches. Fans have now reacted to Reigns' hilarious reaction to the moment Lesnar's music hit on RAW.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

Datsfyee @DatsFyee @reigns_era The way he look at the camera kills me @reigns_era The way he look at the camera kills me😭😭😭 https://t.co/3gInKP0jH0

godhatesfagggggggssssss11 @predffer40551 @reigns_era paul heyman has the funniest reactions ever @reigns_era paul heyman has the funniest reactions ever

Sheamus revealed that he was supposed to challenge Roman Reigns

Sheamus and Roman Reigns are no strangers to one another, having feuded several years ago.

The two men crossed paths at last year's WarGames Match when The Brawling Brutes teamed up with Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre. According to The Celtic Warrior, he was supposed to challenge Reigns following their interaction inside the WarGames.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on Out of Character, the former WWE Champion revealed that plans were heading in that direction before things took a "U-turn."

"It was heading that way, and then things changed. Things change all the time, so creative stuff happens, and it was heading in that direction, and you know, it just took a U-turn."

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

World is against us.

I was born for this day.



#WrestleMania #TribalChief @peacock Back against the wall.World is against us.I was born for this day. Back against the wall. World is against us. I was born for this day. #WrestleMania #TribalChief @peacock

Sheamus is currently working on WWE SmackDown. Over the last few months, he has unsuccessfully challenged for the Intercontinental Championship. At WrestleMania, he was involved in a Triple Threat match against Drew McIntyre and current champion Gunther.

Reigns, meanwhile, emerged victorious against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhodes was viciously attacked by Lesnar before the main event could take place on the red brand.

It remains to be seen what is in store for him.

