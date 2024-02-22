"He's still rent free in their heads" - Fans react as 36-year-old star takes shot at CM Punk's injury on AEW Dynamite

Fans aren't happy with an AEW star's recent shot on Dynamite at CM Punk's injury.

Punk competed at the 2024 Royal Rumble event to secure a main event spot at WrestleMania XL. Unfortunately, he tore his right triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble match. Punk's injury has now put him on the shelf, and he is set to miss The Show of Shows this year.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow took a shot at CM Punk's injury in a promo. Check out what he said:

"Let's look at some of the people who have held (the AEW World Championship)... 'The best in the world', the 'real heavyweight champion' - I beat his a** like nobody has in his entire career. His body's still falling apart from me."

Wardlow's shot at Punk didn't sit well with a lot of fans on social media.

Check out some of the responses to his promo below:

CM Punk on WWE's WrestleMania XL plans for him

Punk recently had a chat with Caroline Pearce of TNT Sports. He opened up about a variety of topics, including WWE's plans for him at WrestleMania XL, before he got injured.

As per Punk, he was going to headline WrestleMania if it hadn't been for his injury.

"You know, fingers crossed, yeah, I was going to headline WrestleMania. Obviously, now I'm not. But, you know, it's sports. It's what happens to athletes. Mentally, I think it's harder because the physical pain is whatever. But I look at it just like a bump in the road. This is an occupational hazard. It happens and I'll be back bigger and better. I'm a clumsy idiot. I tore my left triceps about two years ago, so the right one was jealous."

Punk had been wanting to headline The Show of Shows for more than a decade and came very close to achieving his dream. Unfortunately, his sudden injury crushed his dreams, and he will have to wait a whole year before he gets another shot at headlining 'Mania.

WWE's main event scene ahead of WrestleMania XL is exciting, to say the least. Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns in the main event, and The Rock has promised that he will do everything he can to help Reigns win the match. To even the odds, Seth Rollins offered Rhodes to be his 'Shield' against The Bloodline.

What do you think of Wardlow's shot at CM Punk? Sound off in the comments below!

