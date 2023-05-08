"He's turning very soon" - Twitter erupts after Solo Sikoa almost attacks Jey Uso at Backlash 2023

The wrestling world on social media has reacted to Solo Sikoa almost attacking Jey Uso at the Backlash Premium Live Event.

During the recent premium live event in Puerto Rico, The Bloodline was in action against Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens in a six-man tag team match.

After some miscommunication between Sikoa, Jey, and Jimmy, The Enforcer almost hit his stablemate with a Samoan Spike. Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to the same.

Check out the fan reactions to Sikoa vs. Jey Uso:

#WWEBacklash Whew, a future with Solo Sikoa & Roman Reigns Vs The Uso's is gonna be here a lot sooner than some folks may think... Whew, a future with Solo Sikoa & Roman Reigns Vs The Uso's is gonna be here a lot sooner than some folks may think... 👀#WWEBacklash https://t.co/OtsY3fkbvl

Dustin Kyle @ImDustinKyle @WrestleClips You can tell Solo has had enough! He's turning very soon @WrestleClips You can tell Solo has had enough! He's turning very soon

Matt Riddle took a shot at Solo Sikoa before their clash at Backlash

Ahead of the Backlash Premium Live Event, Matt Riddle took a shot at Solo Sikoa. Riddle recalled being attacked by The Enforcer, who put him out of action.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion stated that Sikoa takes advantage of the situation and that he is a bully.

"Before he [Solo Sikoa] hurt me, I brought some bongos out and Jey was playing them, Jimmy played them a little bit, but Solo wouldn't play them. The guy is just no fun, he's just frowning all the time. And the worst part like I said, he's a bully. He takes advantage of people when they are not expecting it and he doesn't play fair. The thing about The Bro, The Bro plays fair, he plays rough, and plays tough. But I play fair. But he does kind of put a thorn in my side, but at the end of the day I'm going to put the beats on Solo this Saturday and I'm going to have a big old smile," said Riddle.

In the aftermath of the Backlash, Roman Reigns will finally make his grand return to WWE TV on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief is expected to confront The Usos, who lost the tag team titles at WrestleMania 39 for the first time.

