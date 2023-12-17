"He's way more talented than Solo Sikoa," "Future World Champion" - WWE Universe reacts to 33-year-old star's current run

Solo Sikoa has been having a run of a lifetime on WWE SmackDown alongside Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Roman Reigns. However, fans recently reacted to the run of a popular star who joined the Friday Night SmackDown during the annual Draft.

Earlier this year, Grayson Waller made his way to WWE's main roster and joined Friday Night SmackDown during the Draft. The rising superstar has gone head-to-head against Edge, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Jey Uso, and many more during his short period on the brand.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, the 33-year-old star was seen in the eight-man tournament, where he lost to Carmelo Hayes. Nevertheless, fans are firmly behind the Aussie Icon and recently reacted to his run on the main roster, which has crossed over six months.

Check out some reactions below:

Fans are enjoying Grayson Waller's run!

Fans have also expressed their interest to see Waller go solo and ditch Austin Theory. The duo has been teaming up for a while, and it will be interesting to see what the management does next with the popular act in the coming year.

Grayson Waller fired shots at CM Punk following his return to WWE

Earlier this year, CM Punk's journey with AEW abruptly ended as he was released from the promotion. It opened a possible door to WWE, and the new regime capitalized on it by bringing him back to the company in his hometown at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

Grayson Waller is no stranger to legends in the industry, as he has gone up against notable names. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Waller talked about Punk's return and the interactions he keeps having with the next generation. Check it out:

"It's great to have Punk back because obviously he's a big name, he's a big star. I got to sit backstage at SmackDown last Friday and sit in the Gorilla position and watch him go out and talk. It's a different vibe. For me personally, I'm not going to go and ask for advice and kiss his ar*e. That's not who I am. But I am going to sit back and watch him do it and I'm going to take some notes in my head. That promo he did on Friday, especially hearing the live crowd and everything, was cool."

The Second City Saint has mended fences with several stars in the back following his return.

What are your thoughts on Grayson Waller's run? Sound off in the comments section below.

