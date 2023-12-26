"He's on his way," "There still time for him to turn up" - WWE Universe believes former champion will show up at Judgment Day member's house

The WWE Universe believes a former champion will show up at the house of a Judgment Day Member.

Since returning to the company at Survivor Series: WarGames, R-Truth has been involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day. The former United States Champion has been trying his best to become a member of the group. The 51-year-old claims to be a part of the heel faction, whereas the members of the group rightfully disagree with his claim.

Judgment Day member Finn Balor recently took to Twitter to share that he was scared he would find R-Truth under the Christmas tree in the morning. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion seemed relieved about not having to deal with the former 24/7 Champion.

While reacting to this tweet, the WWE Universe stated that the former TNA Star would show up at Balor's house. Some fans even think that Truth might be hiding somewhere in the house.

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was the mind behind one of R-Truth's comic gimmicks, according to Teddy Long

During the early 2010s, R-Truth started exhibiting strange behavior. The former Tag Team Champion would whisper to "Little Jimmy" in promos. The veteran performer made the gimmick popular among fans by pretending to be talking to the invisible character of Jimmy.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recalled that Vince McMahon had come up with the idea of the hilarious gimmick. The former SmackDown General Manager referred to R-Truth as an entertaining yet nice person:

"It was Vince's idea... I don't know how he come up with it, but it was his idea, I heard. They presented it to the writers and they brought it to R-Truth... He's very entertaining man, real nice guy. I don't have any crazy stories or nothing with me and him. But like I said, he is a sweetheart of a guy. Everytime I am around him, he is a lot of fun. So man, good for him."

What are your thoughts on R-Truth's Little Jimmy gimmick? Do you think he should bring it back? Sound off in the comments section below.

