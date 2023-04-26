"HE SAID ELITE!" - Fans convinced 49-year-old current WWE star is going to AEW following recent interview

Wrestling fans have lost their minds after former WWE Champion Edge commented on how long he intends to wrestle before hanging up his boots for good.

Many fans believe the Hall of Famer would jump ship to rival promotion AEW, like his best friend, Christian Cage. The stipulations from fans are based on Edge's recent interview with Logan Paul.

In a recent appearance on Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, the former world champion noted that he didn't want to be around for too long because people would eventually get tired of him.

He also stated that he might have one more year in him and compete at an "elite" level during his retirement year.

"At most, I might have another year in me, to be able to do it at this level and still be able to do it at an elite level where I can still hang," Edge said.

Following the Rated-R Superstar's comments about wrestling at the "elite" level, fans stormed to Twitter to claim he would go to All Elite Wrestling after World Wrestling Entertainment.

Few fans imagined Edge's next move after retiring from the Stamford-based promotion would be AEW.

Some fans wished the Hall of Famer would grab the new World Heavyweight Championship before retiring.

Triple H unveiled a new WWE World Heavyweight Championship

On this week's RAW, WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H launched a new World Heavyweight Championship.

The Game declared that the WWE Universe deserved more than what Roman Reigns was providing in terms of championship defenses. He stated that if The Tribal Chief gets drafted, he will keep the Undisputed Universal Championship with him and remain on the brand.

Meanwhile, a new World Heavyweight Champion will represent the opposing brand with a modern-day version of the iconic Big Gold belt with a large WWE logo in the center.

has brought back a legendary championship on BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at #NightofChampions @TripleH has brought back a legendary championship on #WWERaw that The Game knows all too well! BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at #NightofChampions!@TripleH has brought back a legendary championship on #WWERaw that The Game knows all too well! https://t.co/BNxvJK2rRh

The Game announced that a new World Heavyweight Champion would be crowned during the Night of Champions premium live event on May 27.

Do you think Edge should be crowned as the new World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

