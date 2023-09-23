"He has a score to settle with The Bloodline" - Fans believe multi-time WWE Champion will return to help John Cena at Fastlane

John Cena and AJ Styles were ready to team up to take on The Bloodline at WWE Fastlane. However, an attack on Styles by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso has left him out of action for now. Fans now believe that a multi-time WWE champion will instead return at the premium live event to help his friend.

The Bloodline took out AJ Styles early in the final segment, before the contract signing could occur, and sent him to the hospital in an ambulance. Later in the show, Solo and Jimmy took down John Cena, before signing the tag team match contract for Fastlane.

Reports state that LA Knight was penned to help Cena against The Bloodline on SmackDown. However, plans were scrapped after Knight tested positive for COVID.

Now that it looks like The Cenation Leader is helpless against The Bloodline, fans want WWE to bring back one of his best friends to help him at Fastlane. That star is none other than Randy Orton.

Following the latest edition of SmackDown, fans took to Twitter to pitch who should team up with John Cena, against Solo and Jimmy. Many fans suggested that Randy Orton should be the one to do so, especially now that Matt Riddle has been released by WWE.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Orton last competed in a match in May 2022. He lost the RAW Tag Team Championships, teaming up with Matt Riddle, to The Usos during the contest. It would be fitting to have him return to restart his rivalry with The Bloodline.

Randy Orton could come back to hunt down The Bloodline with John Cena soon

Fans have been patiently waiting to see The Viper return to their screens. While not much is known about his current status, it does look like he is closing in on a return.

Randy Orton was spotted outside the Performance Center earlier this week, sparking rumors of his return. According to Fightful Select, The Viper has been visiting the Performance Center regularly for some time.

It has also been reported that he has made significant progress following a back-fusion surgery, and has put on a lot of mass. However, it looks like WWE has no plans for Orton at the moment.

The attack on Styles, and LA Knight’s illness-forced absence, could fast-track Orton’s return. He could come back to team up with John Cena and earn a huge response from fans. The story is there to be written.

Do you want to see Randy Orton return to help John Cena against The Bloodline at WWE Fastlane? Sound off in the comments section below.