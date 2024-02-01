"He isn't serious", "Swerves when he drives" - WWE Universe reacts to Jimmy Uso's hilarious moment with top champion during Royal Rumble

The WWE Universe has reacted to Jimmy Uso's hilarious moment with the reigning Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, at Royal Rumble 2024.

Jimmy entered the Men's Royal Rumble at #2, joining his brother Jey, who entered at #1. The Usos went back and forth for a while before the ring was filled with top superstars, including Gunther, Andrade, and other prominent names.

During the Men's Rumble, Jimmy tried to dap up Gunther. However, The Ring General wasn't interested and simply proceeded to hit the Bloodline member.

Check out Jimmy's moment with Gunther:

Expand Tweet

The WWE Universe reacted to Jimmy's hilarious moment with Gunther, coming up with funny responses on Twitter/X.

Check out the WWE Universe's reaction to Jimmy's moment with Gunther:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso recently spoke about his brother Jimmy Uso

Jey Uso recently commented on Jimmy Uso and broke character to praise his brother.

Speaking in an interview with TNT Sports, Main Event Jey claimed that his brother is "naturally" funny. He said:

"Jimmy’s a funny dude, naturally, man. He’s got it. He’s only shown like snippets of that stuff on TV. But we are always belly rolling all the time around him in the locker room, [and] behind the scenes. I’m just glad people are starting to see that, man."

Jey further claimed that he didn't think he and Jimmy would go on different career paths. He added:

"Never in a million years did I think we’d be split and handling both shows. And they have a lot of segments. When I’m on, I have a lot of segments. So I appreciate that. And yeah, I do miss them [The Bloodline]. I see them come out as a group; I automatically know. I see it in their faces; they’re having fun. Especially my brother, Jimmy, on that side. He’s having fun, and I’m happy for him. He’s breaking out of his shell now, Uce. If you can see that."

Last summer, Jimmy betrayed his brother during the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. In the process, he cost him The Tribal Combat Match and a chance to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns.

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso is rumored to take place at WrestleMania 40, especially following their encounter in the Royal Rumble Match.

What were your thoughts on Jimmy's performance in the Men's Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here