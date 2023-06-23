"He should've never said this" - WWE Fans go wild upon finding out Vince McMahon's input under Triple H's new regime

Vince McMahon and Triple H make weekly headlines after WWE RAW or SmackDown on who produced the shows and who is truly in charge. Recently, fans went wild upon discovering from Ricochet that McMahon is still very much in-charge and provides creative input.

Last year, Vince McMahon voluntarily stepped down from his position as CEO and Creative head and went on a hiatus. He named Triple H the new Creative head and the Chief Content Officer to run Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

Over the past year, fans wondered if McMahon is secretly still in control after returning to the company. Recently, Ricochet revealed that Vince McMahon is still involved with the creative and Triple H, and the team is trying to do their best under McMahon.

Check out some of the reactions below:

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Vince (McMahon) is still involved & Vince is still talked to. He’s still someone that everyone looks to, especially with creative. So he’s got his fingers in everything too.



I think Triple H & everybody in creative is just trying to do the best they can”



- Ricochet

(via Sporf) “Vince (McMahon) is still involved & Vince is still talked to. He’s still someone that everyone looks to, especially with creative. So he’s got his fingers in everything too.I think Triple H & everybody in creative is just trying to do the best they can”- Ricochet(via Sporf) https://t.co/twIu0DEmN1

HD Rozay @HdRozay @WrestlePurists It seems more like Hhh is in control these days but that Vince influence definitely still there. I'd rather he be gone entirely but these shows havent been awful so 🤷🏾‍♂️ @WrestlePurists It seems more like Hhh is in control these days but that Vince influence definitely still there. I'd rather he be gone entirely but these shows havent been awful so 🤷🏾‍♂️

Seven Costanza @AlexLorenzoCT WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Vince (McMahon) is still involved & Vince is still talked to. He’s still someone that everyone looks to, especially with creative. So he’s got his fingers in everything too.



I think Triple H & everybody in creative is just trying to do the best they can”



- Ricochet

(via Sporf) “Vince (McMahon) is still involved & Vince is still talked to. He’s still someone that everyone looks to, especially with creative. So he’s got his fingers in everything too.I think Triple H & everybody in creative is just trying to do the best they can”- Ricochet(via Sporf) https://t.co/twIu0DEmN1 People forget Vince actually has had many brilliant ideas. Him giving input with triple h and Nick khan at the head being able to bypass the crap ideas Vince is now more famous for is best for everyone twitter.com/wrestlepurists… People forget Vince actually has had many brilliant ideas. Him giving input with triple h and Nick khan at the head being able to bypass the crap ideas Vince is now more famous for is best for everyone twitter.com/wrestlepurists…

Nathan @Best4Business15 @WrestlePurists HHH has said he gets input from Vince, but anyone they watches can tell that they are his shows with the pacing and booking @WrestlePurists HHH has said he gets input from Vince, but anyone they watches can tell that they are his shows with the pacing and booking

Matt @JerseySuave4



That line just earned you a 1 way ticket to catering. @WrestlePurists "I think Triple H & everybody in creative is just trying to do the best they can”That line just earned you a 1 way ticket to catering. @WrestlePurists "I think Triple H & everybody in creative is just trying to do the best they can”That line just earned you a 1 way ticket to catering. 😂

Fans went wild over Ricochet's comments as they feel the former champion should not have said it in the interview. Meanwhile, WWE Universe is divided over the comments as some feel that the team of McMahon and Hunter is proving better quality than before.

Vince McMahon recently scrapped Triple H's planned segment from WWE RAW

Earlier this year, Triple H introduced a new World Heavyweight Championship, which eventually went to Monday Night RAW. Seth Rollins became the inaugural champion at WWE Night of Champions 2023. Meanwhile, he feuded with The Judgment Day on the red brand.

Last Monday, it was reported that Vince McMahon drastically changed the show, which was booked by Triple H. The show was set to have an Open Challenge from Seth Rollins. However, the match was scrapped as Finn Balor attacked Rollins to end the segment on WWE RAW.

Later, it was reported that McMahon made a crucial change to the show, which was to add an assault by Balor to Rollins instead of the scheduled Open Challenge. The challenge would be answered by a returning Tommaso Ciampa, who instead defeated The Miz in Ohio.

The show went on without any change for the rest of the evening. Natalya's match against Rhea Ripley was also canceled due to a pre-match assault by the champion. In the main event, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn defeated The Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match.

What are your thoughts on the new regime? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes