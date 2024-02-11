"He still draws more than you and is 100x more entertaining" - Fans blast 37-year-old star for targeting Roman Reigns' part-time WWE schedule

Fans were not thrilled with a top superstar's recent tweet addressing Roman Reigns' part-time schedule.

The Tribal Chief has been WWE's biggest star for over three years at this point. He enjoys an incredibly light schedule that allows him to miss several weekly shows and a handful of PLEs every year. Some wrestlers are not happy with the same, including Seth Rollins.

The Visionary recently responded to a fan who claimed that he took more time off than Santa. Rollins stated that he had taken less time off for injuries in the last 12 years than Roman Reigns took in the last two years. Rollins' tweet received backlash from many fans, as can be seen below:

What the future has in store for The Visionary remains to be seen.

Seth Rollins on Roman Reigns' part-time WWE schedule

Seth Rollins has made it clear on multiple occasions that he was not a fan of Roman Reigns' schedule. Last year, the World Heavyweight Champion had a chat with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast and shared his thoughts on the same. Here's what he said:

"If Roman [Reigns] was doing what I'm doing there wouldn't really be a need for a secondary championship, there wouldn't be a need for another World Heavyweight Championship on RAW, because we would have somebody who was doing those things. And like you said, it would give direction to the characters of the show, it would give direction to the show itself, but because of the route he has chosen and what he wants to do with his schedule and his title reign is not what I'm doing, somebody's gotta fill that void." [H/T Bleacher Report]

Rollins added that WWE did the best it could to turn the United States Championship into a top belt similar to Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but it did not feel like a world title. The Visionary added that there had to be a spot for other wrestlers to fight for in Reigns' absence, and he was glad that there was a second world title on RAW. He finished off by stating that there would not have been a need to introduce a world title if Reigns made regular appearances and defended his title more.

At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, Roman Reigns did not hold back while insulting Seth Rollins. Many fans were unhappy over the insults that Rollins was subjected to. The Visionary's fans would love to see him feud with The Tribal Chief somewhere down the line and pick up a big win when all is said and done.

What do you think of Seth's tweet targeting Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below!