"He stole that move from Randy Orton" - WWE Universe reacts to debuting star's new finisher

WWE fans recently took to Twitter to react to a debuting star's new finisher, which they believe is reminiscent of a move by Randy Orton. The debuting star in question is Lexis King, formerly known as Brian Pillman Jr.

Lexis finally made his much-awaited debut in WWE during Halloween Havoc after teasing it for the past few weeks on NXT. He went into a bout against Dante Chen. Even though the match was neck and neck match, the former AEW star came out victorious by pinfall after hitting a Swinging Neckbreaker.

Following the show, a fan took to Twitter to post a snippet from the match, which showcased Lexis King's finisher. Other Twitter users were quick to notice it and started commenting on the post.

Some did not like his finisher, and one of them wrote it looked more like Randy Orton's famous swinging DDT.

Others liked his match and believed that he was on a developmental brand for a reason, as the creative team likely feels his future looks bright.

You can check out a screenshot of fans' reactions below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter.

Randy Orton might return soon to WWE television

Randy Orton was last seen on WWE television on the May 2, 2022, episode of SmackDown, where he went in a bout alongside his RK-Bro teammate Matt Riddle to face off against The Usos in a RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championship unifying bout.

Unfortunately, RK-Bro lost the match, and The Viper sustained a back injury. Since then, he has not wrestled any matches. However, multiple reports have suggested that Orton might return to WWE soon. He can even show up during Crown Jewel Premium Live Event to set up a match for Survivor Series.

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness The Legend Killer on television once again. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for his return.

Who do you think will be Randy Orton's next opponent after his WWE return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.