"He can't take out [Seth] Rollins or Roman [Reigns]" - Wrestling world sounding off on 40-year-old WWE star's chances at winning gold

Among the current champions in WWE, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are at the top of the list. While Gunther is also a note-worthy name to be thrown into the mix, most fans believe Damian Priest should cash in his Money in the Bank contract on a world champion.

After WWE effectively devalued the briefcase in the last few years, it is believed that Priest will change that trend.

While The Judgment Day star has teased going after Gunther or Theory and even Reigns, most recently ahead of WWE SmackDown, it looks more likely that Damian Priest could ultimately become World Heavyweight Champion.

Check out what fans had to say about Damian Priest winning gold:

Fans would like a Priest vs. Balor rivalry over the World Heavyweight Championship

On the contrary, a few fans online have even brought up the possibility of Damian Priest winning the SmackDown world championship:

R.2.LDaWooz @KeithCWoolsey @WrestleFeatures I really think @ArcherOfInfamy could pull off a good cash in after the match between @WWERomanReigns vs Jey Uso. That's more my idea of his cash in if Jey was to win because you know Jey will be winded good and perfect advantage of Priest.

A more unanimous opinion is that The Judgment Day star should hold off a cash-in at the moment, as both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are having great runs on their respective brands:

A section of fans on Twitter dismisses the idea of Priest cashing in on Rollins or Reigns

Meanwhile, Gunther is also heading for a collision course against the recently returned Drew McIntyre, possibly at Ford Field on August 5. Could Priest pull off a surprise cash-in and hand The Ring General his first loss on WWE TV since joining the main roster in April 2022?

Former writer blasts WWE's presentation of The Judgment Day

While the faction has largely succeeded as a unit, Vince Russo is not a fan. Hall of Famer Edge originally conceived The Judgment Day as a group, but eventually, the current members broke free from the patriarch to rule the roster themselves.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran claimed that there is no reason why all four members should be together, remarking:

"They put Judgment Day together, but there's no string of unity there. Like, why are these people together? The Four Horseman, okay, those guys should have been together. DX, those guys meant. nWo, those guys were meant. And they never told us. They never told us of a bond. Why are they called Judgment Day? Why do they have all the satanic references? Why is Rhea Ripley like goth? Why is Dominik Mysterio Eddie Guerrero Jr.? Oh my god, it's like there's nothing there with that," said Russo.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



100% the right call.



The group rules. It's been over a year since WWE replaced Edge with Finn Balor in The Judgment Day.100% the right call.The group rules. pic.twitter.com/q0k0lA3lU8

As of this writing, SummerSlam on August 5 will feature Finn Balor taking on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for the latter's title. The other three, while holding either a championship or the briefcase, are seemingly not going to be part of the show.

What are your thoughts on Vince Russo's claims? Who should Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank contract on? Sound off in the comments section below.

