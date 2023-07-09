"He thinks he's 100% the same 40-50-year-old" - Former WCW Champion comments on Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently spoke about how former WWE CEO Vince McMahon probably thinks he's still in the prime of his career.

It's safe to say there's no person as influential in the history of the wrestling business as McMahon. He popularized the industry and played a crucial role in bringing mainstream attention to it in the mid-80s.

However, after years at the top, Vince McMahon stepped down as CEO of WWE due to hush-money allegations in June 2022. Though he's rumored to be partly back in control, his son-in-law, Triple H, has taken over the creative responsibilities.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained how McMahon hadn't probably come to terms with reality yet. Russo believed the 77-year-old considered himself to be just as smart and capable as he was during the heights of his creative powers back in the day.

"Bro, he's (Vince McMahon) sitting in that office, thinking he's just as sharp and just as good as he was when he was 40. No questions about it. He's not scapegoating anybody. He thinks he's 100% the same 40-50-year-old Vince McMahon," said Russo. [10:56 - 11:22]

Vince Russo recalls when Vince McMahon told him he didn't want to write for WWE TV

On a previous episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo went back memory lane to 1996-1997, sharing an anecdote about Vince McMahon.

Russo revealed that McMahon had told him he didn't want to be involved in creative decisions. Vince Russo added that it had close to three decades since that conversation, and McMahon was yet to relinquish his creative powers.

"I swear bro, in 1997, when it was just me and Vince [McMahon] writing TV, he took [Jim] Cornette out of creative and he told me that I needed a writing partner. And that's when we brought in Ed Ferrara. When I had a conversation with Vince about finding a writing partner, he said to me 'I don't want anything to do with creative anymore. I don't want to write the show, I don't want to get involved, I have too much going on. And that's why I don't want to get involved and we got to get you a writing partner.' Bro this was 1997. 26 years later - this dude is still involved in creative," said Vince Russo.

As per a report, McMahon was present backstage at this week's WWE SmackDown, though there were no details if he made any script changes.

