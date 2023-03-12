"He thinks he's HBK" - WWE fans roast Braun Strowman for botching a popular move on Road to WrestleMania show

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has been trolled on Twitter after he botched an attempted kip-up at a recent Road to WrestleMania show in Youngstown, Ohio.

Strowman competed in a tag team match at the event, joining forces with Ricochet to take on The Viking Raiders. The two teams previously locked horns on SmackDown last week, where Erik and Ivar picked up the win.

Strowman attempted a kip-up during the bout but couldn't balance himself. The move was famously associated with legendary wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Drew McIntyre has also adopted the kip-up as one of his signature moves and always nails the maneuver.

Even Braun Strowman has successfully performed the move in the past. However, he couldn't stand back up after attempting the kip-up at the latest show, and the spot's video went viral on Twitter.

WWE fans mercilessly trolled Strowman for botching the maneuver, sharing GIFs of popular superstars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and The Judgment Day laughing. Few said Strowman thought he was Shawn Michaels, while others noted how it made them respect McIntrye a lot more for making the kip-up look easy.

Many also rushed to The Monster Among Men's defense, recalling how he hadn't struggled with the kip-up before. Here's how fans reacted to Braun Strowman's latest botch during the WWE Road to WrestleMania show:

Strowman instantly recovered from the botch to his credit and got back on his feet as the crowd cheered for him. Ultimately, the monstrous babyface and his high-flying tag team partner Ricochet won following an impressive performance.

Braun Strowman reflects on winning the WWE Universal Championship during the pandemic era

Braun Strowman replaced Roman Reigns in the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36. He defeated Goldberg to win his first and only world title in WWE during its Thunderdome era. Stromwan reflected on his title reign while speaking with Dr. Beau Hightower and said:

"It was an opportunity. I tell everybody whether it's at your job or where I am in life, any opportunity you get in life to do anything, you make the most out of it. So at the end of the day, I was very very honored to be able to represent the company and take that title at that time because we were the only entity in the world doing any kind of content and I knew my job was to try and take people out of this reality that's going on," said Strowman. [11:17 - 11:47]

Strowman and Ricochet are slowly getting over with the WWE Universe as fans love the equation between the two superstars with entirely different strengths. The duo wants to climb the tag team division and earn a title opportunity on SmackDown in the coming months.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes