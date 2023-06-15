"He was trash" - Fans react to top star saying he wants to become a 2-time WWE Hall of Famer 

Fans have been reacting in droves ever since MVP stated that he hoped to enter the WWE Hall of Fame two times, once as a wrestler and then as a manager.

The former United States Champion currently serves as the on-screen manager for Omos. He was also the mouthpiece of The Hurt Business, one of the most successful WWE stables of this decade.

Apart from his work as a manager in the promotion, MVP is also an accomplished in-ring worker, having won titles across the globe.

In a recent interview, MVP stated that he would love to be inducted into the Hall of Fame twice, both for his work as a wrestler as well as a manager. This quickly got the fans talking, with many wondering if he deserves such an honor.

While some fans believe the 49-year-old's body of work doesn't warrant a place in the Hall of Fame either as a wrestler or as a manager, others think it's only a matter of time before he's inducted.

MVP on who should induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame

In the same interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show's Cheap Heat podcast, MVP also picked two big names who he thinks should induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

While the 49-year-old's first pick was Paul Heyman, he added that if The Wiseman was unavailable, AEW veteran Matt Hardy, one of the MVP's greatest rivals, must induct him.

"Paul Heyman inducts me [into the Hall of Fame]. [If Heyman is unavailable], Matt Hardy," said MVP.

While it's guaranteed that MVP would find a place in the coveted Hall of Fame, it remains to be seen if his wish of entering it twice comes true.

What do you make of MVP wanting to enter the Hall of Fame both as a wrestler and a manager? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

