"He is trash" "Fire him" - WWE Universe furious with Bray Wyatt after a major update about his career

The WWE Universe isn't happy with Bray Wyatt following the latest update about his career.

After weeks of build-up, Wyatt returned to the company at last year's Extreme Rules premium live event. Shortly afterward, he feuded with LA Knight, whom he went on to beat at Royal Rumble 2023.

Following his victory over Knight, Bray was supposedly going to feud with Bobby Lashley. The latter beat Brock Lesnar via disqualification at Elimination Chamber, hitting him with a low blow. However, the Wyatt-Lashley storyline was dropped, as The Eater of Worlds reportedly dealt with a real-life injury.

According to PWInsider, Wyatt isn't internally listed on the company's roster anymore. Reacting to the same, fans on social media took digs at the former WWE Champion, with some even asking to get him fired.

In Wyatt's absence, The All Mighty competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown before WrestleMania 39.

Bill Apter isn't a fan of Bray Wyatt's gimmick

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter was asked about the worst gimmicks in wrestling.

In response, Apter named the likes of The Mummy, Papa Shango, and others. However, he was brutally honest with his opinions regarding Wyatt.

The veteran journalist also mentioned that WWE shouldn't have put Bobby Lashley in a feud against the former world champion.

"I'm going to shock you to say this, but Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt. I know Bray is allegedly sick, which is why he's not around. When they put Uncle Howdy in there, I wasn't a big fan. The whole funhouse thing was too gimmicky for me. I don't think putting Bobby Lashley in that spot... he is a magnificent athlete. It's nothing against the character. I think when Bray Wyatt first came back as a good guy, those first few weeks, I enjoyed what he was doing."

Before his injury, the 35-year-old worked alongside 'Uncle Howdy,' whose identity is yet to be revealed. Many fans believe that the latter is none other than Wyatt's real-life brother, Bo Dallas.

Wyatt's WWE status remains uncertain. While he is still employed by the company, it remains to be seen when he will return to television.

