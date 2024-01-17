"He truly deserves to dethrone Gunther," "The Ring General is done" - WWE Universe wants 37-year-old star as the next Intercontinental Champion

Gunther shook the foundations of WWE by breaking several old records and creating a few new ones as a workhorse Intercontinental Champion. However, fans believe it's time for a popular star to dethrone The Ring General and become the next holder of the prestigious title.

Earlier this year, Jinder Mahal returned to the main roster on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW. He went on to confront The Rock and Seth Rollins in the first two weeks after his return. On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Mahal failed to defeat The Visionary to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

While The Modern Day Maharaja failed to capture one title, fans think he would be the perfect star to go after Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. He has previously won the United States Championship, and another title reign would give Mahal the opportunity to do something significant on the red brand.

Check out some reactions below:

Mahal was the first Indian superstar to win the WWE and United States Championships in the promotion. He could potentially make more history by capturing and dethroning Gunther in the near future.

Gunther on potentially going after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Gunther's reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion has had several memorable title defenses and feuds over the past year. However, there's only one more champion in the promotion that has surpassed The Ring General's 550-plus day reign, and that star is Roman Reigns.

Both men have been nothing less than The Final Bosses of their respective brands and divisions over the past two years. Speaking to Steve Fall, The Ring General addressed the possibility of facing The Tribal Chief in the near future.

"We'll see, time will tell. (...) It would be a very interesting match. I think so, yeah, because I think what Roman is to the Universal title now is what I am to the Intercontinental Championship. I think the role and position are very similar to that. But, he's doing his thing now, and I'm doing my thing. (...) Further down the line, that's definitely something interesting to get into." (From 6:52 to 7:40)

The two stars were on Friday Night SmackDown when Gunther started his career on WWE's main roster. However, it's been a while since the two shared the same brand. It will be interesting to see when they collide inside the squared circle.

Who do you think will dethrone Gunther? Sound off in the comments section below.

