"He will feed families after winning" - Fans erupt after former WWE Champion claims he'll win Royal Rumble 2024 and main event WrestleMania

A former WWE Champion's promo has become the talk of the town, with fans coming out in droves with their reactions. The person in question is CM Punk, who recently wrestled his first match since his return to the global juggernaut.

The Second City Saint took on Dominik Mysterio at WWE's latest live event, which emanated from the famed Madison Square Garden. The show reportedly broke the record for the highest attendance for a live event. CM Punk came up on top after a fun back-and-forth clash with The Judgment Day member.

It was his post-match promo, however, that is drawing the most eyeballs. The former WWE Champion claimed that he would be winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match and then headline WrestleMania 40. He also added that this wouldn't mark the end of his story but only the beginning. The clip of CM Punk's promo is doing the rounds of the internet, and as expected, fans can't stop talking about it.

Most reactions to his promo have been positive, with many predicting that he would indeed go on to win the Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins opens up about CM Punk's WWE return

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Rollins made a video appearance, where he shared his brutally honest thoughts about CM Punk's return at Survivor Series 2023.

The World Heavyweight Champion explained that he felt varied emotions, ranging from rage to disappointment. Rollins also added that though he was in disbelief to see Punk make his return, he felt like punching him in the face.

"It was such a mixture of emotions, rage and disappointment. But also like you kinda knew it was coming, and then when you hear it, it was almost like a disbelief, like you've seen a ghost. But a ghost that you really want to punch in the mouth, I guess is the best way to put it," said Rollins.

Considering Rollins and CM Punk have already had an intense confrontation on WWE RAW, it's safe to say a match going down between them is only a matter of time. If Punk happens to outlast 29 other men in the Royal Rumble, he could officially challenge Rollins to put his World Title on the line.

