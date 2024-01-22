"He will get the last f*** you" - Former WWE star reacts to CM Punk's return

A former WWE star was not surprised to see CM Punk return to the promotion after he was fired by All Elite Wrestling.

Punk returned to the world of professional wrestling on the 2nd edition of AEW Rampage. AEW sold out the United Center on a rumor that he would return, but his time in the promotion was ultimately a disaster. He could not stay healthy and got into multiple altercations backstage.

AEW President Tony Khan chose to terminate the 45-year-old's contract following a backstage incident with Jack Perry ahead of All In 2023. CM Punk made his return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 and will be entering the Men's Royal Rumble match next Saturday night.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, NWA Heavyweight Champion EC3 reacted to CM Punk's return to WWE. EC3 noted that Punk was going to get the last laugh no matter what.

"I would have expected that, especially with the way it ended [in AEW]. A guy like that isn’t gonna go silently into the night — he will get the last ‘f*** you’ any way he can," he said. [EWrestlingNews]

Expand Tweet

EC3 on CM Punk potentially main eventing WWE WrestleMania

CM Punk has accomplished a lot in his career but has never been in the main event of WrestleMania.

Punk has claimed to be "home" after returning to WWE and has vowed to win the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27. He had an epic confrontation with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and hinted that he might be coming after The Visionary's title if he wins the Royal Rumble. Seth Rollins suffered an injury during his title defense against Jinder Mahal last Monday night on RAW.

EC3 further noted that CM Punk probably did have to leave the company if he ever wanted to get the chance to main event WrestleMania. EC3 added that Triple H is probably easier for the veteran to work with than Vince McMahon.

"He did have to go away if he ever wanted to main-event a WrestleMania, and that very well could happen. I think too, with Vince [McMahon] not as hands-on, there was a lot of butting heads … I think Vince had an interpretation of him and Phil has an interpretation of himself that didn’t align. I think [Paul Levesque] is way easier to collaborate with," he added. [EWrestlingNews]

CM Punk is set to go face-to-face with Cody Rhodes tomorrow night on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see what the two former AEW stars have to say on the final RAW before WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

Which WWE Superstars are you rooting for in the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches next Saturday night? Let us know in the comment section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.