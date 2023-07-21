"He will be released next year", "Triple H mocking him" - Fans react to WWE officially changing 34-year-old star's name

Name changes in WWE are quite commonplace. A lot of these alterations have helped a number of superstars, while others have been ridiculed by fans. The latter was the case for Bronson Reed, who was introduced with a new name on RAW.

Bronson Reed is one of the most talented big men in WWE at the moment. He was let go in August 2021 in one of the most surprising releases of the year. He made an unannounced return to the Stamford-based company on the December 19, 2022 episode of RAW.

Reed helped The Miz in overcoming Dexter Lumis in a ladder match before booking his place in the Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship. On the most recent edition of the red brand, the 34-year-old took on Shinsuke Nakamura.

During his presentation, Bronson Reed was presented as "Big" Bronson Reed, continuing WWE's recent trend of adding an adjective before a wrestler's name. While the former NXT North American Champion came out on top via disqualification, fans took to Twitter to ridicule the name change.

This fan thinks "Big" Bronson Reed is doomed

Fans react to Bronson Reed's name change

What is Bronson Reed's ultimate goal in WWE?

Bronson Reed's return to the world's biggest wrestling company was met with a lot of fanfare. The former NXT star himself was overjoyed.

In a recent interview with The Inner Sanctum, Reed outlined his ultimate goal in WWE, which is to become a champion of any kind.

“Ultimately, I’m looking to become a champion. Whether that’s the United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion or maybe a WWE Champion, Universal Champion. They’re the big goals. I want to be a part of the events like Money in the Bank and SummerSlam and Survivor Series," said Reed.

He continued:

"So hopefully I am featured in them and have some of those dream matches I can tick off of my bucket list. I have a few people in my sights that I’d love to be able to step in the ring with. Whether it happens, I don’t know. But that is sort of what I’m looking forward to.”

He has won a singles title in the company before, but that was as a part of NXT. While it seems unlikely that Bronson Reed will win one of the world titles in the near future, a run with the United States Championship or the Intercontinental Championship could be far more feasible in the coming months.