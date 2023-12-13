"He will be released soon"- WWE is done with RAW star who last wrestled a singles match on TV 10 months back, according to fans

WWE is the biggest pro wrestling company in the world, with top stars from all around the globe competing for their place on television programming. This naturally means that some of the talents are sidelined for a long period of time. The same has happened with Dexter Lumis, and many are questioning his prolonged absence from TV programming.

Lumis made his return to the Stamford-based promotion last year in August after getting released earlier that year. The 39-year-old was involved in a storyline with The Miz for the initial few months that ended with a ladder match between the two.

However, the former NXT star has struggled to get featured on TV programming since then, with his last televised singles match coming in February. Dexter has also been missing from action since May earlier this year, and there has been no news on the matter.

Fans also recently questioned the star's absence, with many also highlighting how poorly he has been booked since his return.

Fans' reaction to Lumis' absence!

It should be noted that Dexter Lumis made an appearance on an episode of Tacoma FD, a TV show about firefighters. He also posted a bizarre message on social media some time back.

Recent update on Dexter Lumis' WWE absence

Dexter Lumis did not get a chance to perform on the main roster in his first stint with the company, as he was released from his contract during his time on NXT. However, the star returned to the company a few months later to kickstart his feud on the main roster.

However, after a months-long program with The Miz, Lumis did not do anything notable and mostly wrestled on Main Event or at live shows. He has not competed in any match since 29 May, with his last appearance on TV programming coming in the Intercontinental Title #1 Contenders Battle Royal that took place on RAW on May 15.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently reported on Lumis' whereabouts, noting that he doesn't know why the 39-year-old WWE star has been on the sidelines. It was also noted that Lumis was just at home.

How do you think WWE should bring back Dexter Lumis? Sound off below, and let us know!

