"He will retire," "I highly doubt he'll even be around" - Fans speculate what happens to Roman Reigns after he loses his Universal Title

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been at the top of the mountain in the Stamford-based promotion for so long that it is hard for fans to imagine the day when he loses his gold. However, as all good things come to an end, Reigns is bound to drop the title down the line, and fans have been speculating what WWE would have in store for him when he is no longer draped in gold.

The Tribal Chief is expected to put his Undisputed WWE Universal Title on the line against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. After Cody won the Men's Royal Rumble Match for the second time in a row, he pointed at Roman Reigns, thus making his intentions clear to have a WrestleMania 39 rematch against the Head of the Table at this year's WrestleMania.

Though the match has not been confirmed yet, it is safe to say that it is only a matter of time before it does. Amid this, many fans have been expecting to see Reigns' historic run with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship end at The Show of Shows.

An X/Twitter user recently asked viewers to share their take on what direction WWE could go with The Tribal Chief once he does not have a title across his waist.

What the future has in store for The Tribal Chief remains to be seen.

Booker T on The Rock refereeing a WrestleMania clash between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the possibility of The Rock showing up as a referee for a clash between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Though the WWE legend stated that it was a great idea to get The Great One involved in some capacity, he added that he personally would not go in that direction if he were in charge of the booking.

"I like that. I like that a lot. I like it a lot. [Not a bad idea. It's a way to get him involved.] Not a bad idea. Not a bad idea. I'm not gonna book it but that would be a great idea," Booker T said.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes is slated to appear on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, where he could officially confirm a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

