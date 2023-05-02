"He will surpass The Tribal Chief" - Fans push for 36-year-old star to win the new World Heavyweight Championship following WWE Draft 2023

The WWE Draft changed the landscape of the company and added fresh new faces to both RAW and SmackDown ahead of Backlash 2023. Fans went berserk after the show as Indus Sher, along with former World Champion Jinder Mahal, got drafted to Monday Night RAW. Following this, fans went on to voice their opinions about the Modern Day Maharaja winning the new World Heavyweight Championship.

In 2017, Jinder Mahal had a miraculous run in the company when he became the new number-one contender for Randy Orton's WWE Championship and went on to win the title at Backlash. He was often accompanied by Bollywood Boyz, who accompanied him in his crimes during his title reign, similar to the Bloodline.

Unfortunately, his run as one of the longest-reigning world champions on SmackDown was ended by AJ Styles. Last night, he, alongside Indus Sher, became part of the red brand, where a new World Heavyweight Championship was introduced. Fans believe Mahal can win his second word title at Night of Champions 2023.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Squirtle Boy @squirtleboy95 @WWE @JinderMahal @Sanga_WWE @VeerMahaan He deserves it more than anyone else. He was champion for 170 days. He has back up now and he will surpass The Tribal Chief as champ @WWE @JinderMahal @Sanga_WWE @VeerMahaan He deserves it more than anyone else. He was champion for 170 days. He has back up now and he will surpass The Tribal Chief as champ 🔥

Young Star @Youngkay337 @WWE @JinderMahal @Sanga_WWE @VeerMahaan Make jinder the new heavyweight champion he got the look he good in the ring and he's great heel wwe can set up Cody vs jinder or Drew McIntyre vs jinder for the title at summerslam @WWE @JinderMahal @Sanga_WWE @VeerMahaan Make jinder the new heavyweight champion he got the look he good in the ring and he's great heel wwe can set up Cody vs jinder or Drew McIntyre vs jinder for the title at summerslam

It will be interesting to see what the trio will be doing on the Red brand moving forward. It is possible to go up against other stables, such as The Judgment Day and Imperium in the near future.

Where was Jinder Mahal before getting drafted to WWE RAW?

In 2021, Jinder Mahal feuded with Drew McIntyre on the red brand throughout the summer before moving to SmackDown. After making sporadic appearances for the brand, Mahal teamed up with Shanky and eventually broke up with him.

Earlier this year, the Modern Day Maharaja made his shocking return to NXT. The former world champion was immediately aligned with Indus Sher, who was feuding with the Creed Brothers.

The trio began working as a unit on the developmental brand, and Mahal issued a challenge to NXT Champion Bron Breakker. After failing to beat Breakker, Mahal worked on the developmental brand for a while alongside Sanga and Veer.

It will be interesting to see what the company plans to do with the trio following WWE Backlash 2023 when the Draft is in full effect.

What are your thoughts on Jinder Mahal winning the new World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023? Sound off in the comment section below.

