"He will try on Night 1" - WWE Universe believes Damian Priest will cash in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstar Damian Priest has held the Money in the Bank contract for well over eight months. Wrestling fans believe that he will cash in his contract at WrestleMania XL.

The Judgment Day member won the briefcase on July 1, 2023, in London. The Archer of Infamy tried cashing it on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on multiple occasions. However, he could not get the contest started even once.

The WWE Universe recently took to X to share their views on Priest's potential cashing in. Although the fans did not agree on a single title, most of them believe Damian Priest would cash in the contract at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

You can check out some of the X posts predicting the Money in the Bank Cash in:

Damian Priest teases a potential Money in the Bank cash-in at WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania XL will be a stacked show with all the titles scheduled to be defended. Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, while Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Elsewhere on the card, Logan Paul will defend the United States Championship in a triple threat match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Former Bloodline member Sami Zayn will also challenge the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, at The Show of Shows.

In a recent interview with Ten Count, the Señor Money in the Bank teased cashing in his contract at the Showcase of the Immortals. The Judgment Day member claimed he was waiting for the right moment:

"Of course there's a chance. I have until July, but that doesn't mean I'm going to wait until July. I'm patient. I'm okay. I'm just waiting for the right moment. I know people want to rush everything these days, but I'm okay just relaxing and holding on to being the most dangerous, powerful person in the company because of that briefcase and what’s inside of it, so WrestleMania is very enticing," he said.

Damian Priest further added that both the champions will be in the same arena at WrestleMania, teasing a cashing-in.

Apart from the singles championships, Damian Priest and Finn Balor will also defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Which champion would Priest choose? Let us know your thoughts by clicking on the discuss button!