Create

"He should win no matter what" - WWE fans decide who Edge should feud with after his WrestleMania 39 win

By Soumik Datta
Modified Apr 15, 2023 04:46 IST
Edge is on the back of a big win at WrestleMania
Edge is on the back of a big win at WrestleMania

The WWE Universe wants to see Edge share the ring with numerous talented superstars from the present-day roster.

In reaction to a recent tweet, fans came up with the names of various superstars with whom The Rated-R Superstar could feud after his big WrestleMania 39 victory. On the show, he defeated 'Demon' Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell Match.

Fans now want Edge to feud with stars like LA Knight, Gunther, Karrion Kross, and other top names. However, some fans also advocated for the multi-time world champion to retire.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

@reigns_era La Knight or Gunther
@reigns_era https://t.co/pUYTy5490S
@reigns_era https://t.co/VDIJY7N9MK
YEAH!!! twitter.com/reigns_era/sta… https://t.co/4pj9aXDyob
@reigns_era I have lot of options... 👀 https://t.co/uR9uTXBmA0
@reigns_era It'd could be fun https://t.co/aW0nnZFUpt
@reigns_era Edge vs Wyatt would be interseting. But which version of Wyatt, although he should win no matter what
@reigns_era I’d love to see something between him and @Windham6 there is potential to create magic there in my opinion.
@reigns_era Maybe karrion kross finally since their little encounter on NXT
All I need to see is one more feud before Edge hangs up the boots for good@EdgeRatedR vs @JohnCena twitter.com/reigns_era/sta…
How bout he just retire & quit stealing the Spotlight from other talent on Roster !! twitter.com/reigns_era/sta…
Retire twitter.com/reigns_era/sta…

WWE veteran Gangrel said that WWE never contacted him to reunite with Edge

Before WrestleMania 39, there were rumors of Gangrel returning to WWE for a potential reunion with Edge.

The plan was to have The Brood briefly feud with The Judgment Day. However, in a recent interview with Reffin' It Up with Brian Hebner, Gangrel claimed that he was never approached despite discussions about his return.

"They may have discussed it, but my phone never rang," Gangrel said. "I started reading all the stuff, people were calling me, so I wrote Adam [Edge], 'Do you know this started?' He made a joke, 'these writers think they know everything.' I laughed. I tried to tell a guy to tell them, 'No, I wasn't doing it,' but he still ran the story anyway. He goes, 'To be fair, it was pitched, it just never happened.' It was pitched, but I never heard about it. I didn't know anything about it. They never reached out to me. I guess, Edge is always pitching something for me. I think pitched SummerSlam for me, but it got shot down."
EdgeWWE WrestleMania 39 - Sunday02 avril 2023World Wrestling EntertainmentPay Per ViewInglewood, California, USAArena: SoFi Stadium https://t.co/Jl8O76nyRL

It now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Edge and who his next opponent will be after feuding with Finn Balor and The Judgment Day.

Who should Edge face next after WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...