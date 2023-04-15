"He should win no matter what" - WWE fans decide who Edge should feud with after his WrestleMania 39 win

The WWE Universe wants to see Edge share the ring with numerous talented superstars from the present-day roster.

In reaction to a recent tweet, fans came up with the names of various superstars with whom The Rated-R Superstar could feud after his big WrestleMania 39 victory. On the show, he defeated 'Demon' Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell Match.

Fans now want Edge to feud with stars like LA Knight, Gunther, Karrion Kross, and other top names. However, some fans also advocated for the multi-time world champion to retire.

WWE veteran Gangrel said that WWE never contacted him to reunite with Edge

Before WrestleMania 39, there were rumors of Gangrel returning to WWE for a potential reunion with Edge.

The plan was to have The Brood briefly feud with The Judgment Day. However, in a recent interview with Reffin' It Up with Brian Hebner, Gangrel claimed that he was never approached despite discussions about his return.

"They may have discussed it, but my phone never rang," Gangrel said. "I started reading all the stuff, people were calling me, so I wrote Adam [Edge], 'Do you know this started?' He made a joke, 'these writers think they know everything.' I laughed. I tried to tell a guy to tell them, 'No, I wasn't doing it,' but he still ran the story anyway. He goes, 'To be fair, it was pitched, it just never happened.' It was pitched, but I never heard about it. I didn't know anything about it. They never reached out to me. I guess, Edge is always pitching something for me. I think pitched SummerSlam for me, but it got shot down."

It now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Edge and who his next opponent will be after feuding with Finn Balor and The Judgment Day.

