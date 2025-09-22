Heartbreaking WWE mistake, Brock Lesnar-John Cena finish explained by analyst

Brock Lesnar dominated John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, leaving a lot of fans shocked and disappointed. A WWE analyst explained why the company might have made a mistake with the booking, though the result was expected.

After finally getting some offense, Cena was able to hit The Beast with three Attitude Adjustments. However, it wasn't enough to get the win over Lesnar, who resumed control and hit six F5s for the victory. Lesnar improved his record to 5-2 over Cena in one-on-one televised single matches in their legendary careers.

On the Wrestlepalooza Recap Show, Sam Roberts gave his take on why Brock Lesnar made it look easy against John Cena. Roberts alluded to the way Lesnar dismantled Cena at SummerSlam 2014, and nothing really changed 11 years later.

People shouldn't be surprised, though he felt sorry for the kids who thought Cena was going to win. Roberts opined that Lesnar was the wrong opponent to put against The GOAT when there were a lot of children involved.

"Because it makes you feel bad, and they looked at tonight and said, 'What was that?' And I mean, I'll tell you what it was. It was Brock showing the world what Brock and only Brock can do: Go in, destroy moments, make you believe that he is capable of destroying the moment that he just destroyed and then leaving children crying. Of all matches for John Cena to come to the ring with all those kids, the Brock match is not the one to do it with," Roberts said.

At SummerSlam 2014, Brock Lesnar rode the momentum of ending The Streak at WrestleMania 30 by "squashing" John Cena to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Logan Paul wasn't happy with Brock Lesnar before Wrestlepalooza

Brock Lesnar was not a happy man on SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza, destroying Prime bottles at ringside and hitting Corey Graves with two F5s. Logan Paul witnessed what The Beast did to his product and delivered a message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I'm rooting for John because Brock, you're a disrespectful oversized sasquatch, and you shouldn’t have come back to WWE. There I said it," Paul said.

It will be interesting to see if Brock Lesnar vs. Logan Paul gets scheduled for a future premium live event.

