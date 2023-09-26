Just a few hours ago, ESPN reported that former AEW star Jade Cargill has signed a multi-year contract with WWE, taking the next step in her bright career. Love has come pouring in from all sides of the wrestling world for Cargill.

While it is uncertain whether Cargill will start on NXT or head straight up to the main roster, it can be said with certainty that everyone's excited to see her in a new environment.

"BREAKING: Jade Cargill has signed a multi-year contract with WWE, as firs reported by ESPN",

Jade Cargill's career before WWE

Before her departure from AEW, Jade Cargill was one of the most protected and decorated stars in the company's young history. Prior to showing up on-screen, Cargill was trained at the Nightmare Factory, under Cody Rhodes' guidance, another top star who jumped ship from AEW to WWE. She had also given a Performance Center try-out in 2019 before receiving training from the factory.

Making her first appearance in the pandemic era of AEW, Cargill confronted Cody Rhodes. Her first bout was a mixed tag team match where she teamed alongside Shaq to take on the pairing of Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. She was signed to a multi-year deal and started her successful AEW career.

During her time in the company, she was mentored by Mark Henry behind the scenes, while Smart Mark Sterling helped out with on-screen management. Nonetheless, Cargill exceeded many expectations and established herself as a brute force in the women's roster.

She was the inaugural TBS Champion and went on an undefeated streak, being presented as a force to be reckoned with. She went on to have a record of 60-2 only being defeated twice in singles competition, putting over Kris Statlander on her way out.

What are your thoughts on Jade Cargill signing a multi-year deal? Do you see any other AEW names heading to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.