"HES DEAD", "Look at his f**king head" - Fans fear the worst after 29-year-old star is brutalized at WWE show

WWE fans took to Twitter as they feared the worst, after a 29-year-old star was brutalized on the latest NXT episode. The wrestler in question is Von Wagner.

Wagner locked horns with Bron Breakker in the main event of NXT in a no DQ bout. While the WWE Universe knew the bout would be brutal, but no one thought it would end with the 29-year-old star in the hospital. Breakker won the No DQ match by pinning his opponent.

However, he did not hold back even after the bell rang, as he brutally hit his opponent with steel steps, forcing WWE to switch off the live coverage.

Following the show, WWE posted an update on Twitter that Von Wagner was taken to the nearest local hospital, and that they will update everyone on his condition shortly.

"Von Wagner is currently being taken to a local hospital for evaluation and we will provide an update when available."

Fans started commenting on the post, fearing the worst that could happen to the star.

One fan straight up jumped to the worst thing that could happen to the NXT star.

A fan hoped for an update soon as they couldn't believe the injury he sustained to his head.

Another fan was so concerned that they said they wouldn't go to sleep until they got an update on his condition.

One fan sent their well wishes to the star.

Another fan hoped the injury was not too serious and wished Wagner a speedy recovery.

One fan thought Bron Breakker went too far with his vicious attacks.

WWE star Bron Breakker has attacked Von Wagner on previous few occasions as well

Breakker has been going after Wagner for quite some time now. The former interrupted the latter and viciously attacked him on a few occasions, which led to the announcement of an official match.

In the latest NXT episode, both stars showed a great display of action, and the match could be regarded as one of the best in the developmental brand, until Breakker lost his cool and brutally attacked Wagner.

The WWE Universe is hoping for the best, and is waiting for an update on the star's health. Hopefully, the company will provide an update soon.

We at Sportskeeda wish Von Wagner a speedy recovery and hope he is able to come back stronger than ever.

What did you think about Bron Breakker's vicious attack? Let us know in the comments section below.

