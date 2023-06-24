"Heyman pooped in his pants", "what a horrific ending" - WWE fans react to former Bloodline member taking out 30-year-old star on SmackDown

Wrestling fans have collectively gone into a frenzy as former Bloodline members, The Usos, took out Solo Sikoa on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Last week on the blue brand, Jey Uso turned his back on Roman Reigns and took Jimmy's side. The implosion of the stable has led to the announcement of The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa & Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank in a Bloodline Civil War match. But before the big clash in London, The Usos shed light on the fact that they can forgive The Tribal Chief, but not Paul Heyman, for his antics.

The Enforcer was also not in a great mood tonight as he took out Brawling Brutes member Ridge Holland, leading to Sheamus taking on Sikoa in the main event of the show. The match ended in a no contest as Sheamus was put through a barrier. This led to Sikoa inflicting more punishment on the former world champion before The Usos appeared at ringside.

Following the match, WWE fans took to Twitter to comment on the finish and how Paul Heyman reacted to Jimmy and Jey's attack.

One WWE fan stated that The Bloodline's Wise Man soiled his pants.

Another fan said that Solo Sikoa may have relieved his childhood memories as his real elder brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso cornered him.

Some fans shared that Vince McMahon did a good job tonight handling SmackDown, while others felt the opposite.

Wrestling veteran Konnan predicts several names to be added to The Bloodline's storyline

Given The Usos' recent abandonment of Roman Reigns, The Bloodline is in turmoil. Konnan, a former WCW and WWE wrestler, feels that several of the family's cousins may be introduced to the storyline in upcoming weeks.

Konnan hinted on his K100 podcast that more prominent Anoa'i names could come on WWE programming as an element of The Bloodline plot.

"You've gotta think, they still haven't used Afa or Sika yet. They still haven't used Rikishi yet, you know what I'm saying? And there might be a chance in the future Rock might show up," he said.

It remains to be seen who among The Usos, and Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa will come out at the top during the Bloodline Civil War match at the 2023 Money in the Bank in London.

What are your thoughts on tonight's main event? Sound off in the comments section below.

