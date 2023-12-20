"HHH better deliver," "Vince is truly gone" - WWE fans convinced Seth Rollins is losing his title

The WWE Universe recently took to Twitter to predict the future of Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship reign.

Rollins is currently embroiled in a heated feud with Drew McIntyre. The duo faced each other at Crown Jewel 2023, where The Visionary reigned supreme. They are now set to lock horns on January 1, 2024, on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW.

On the latest episode of the red show, McIntyre cut an incredibly emotional promo, explaining why he needed to win the title. He later took to Twitter to elaborate on his aim.

You can view McIntyre's post below:

The WWE Universe quickly noticed his post and started commenting on it. Most were convinced that the Triple H-led creative team would book The Scottish Warrior to dethrone The Visionary on January 1, 2024.

You can check out screenshots of fans' reactions below:

Others liked and connected with his emotional promo and wanted The Scottish Warrior to secure the title. A fan also mentioned that McIntyre was likely to win since Vince McMahon was no longer an active part of the booking team.

Tommy Dreamer believes Drew McIntyre should snap if he fails to win against Seth Rollins on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW

On a recent edition of Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer said Drew McIntyre should totally snap if he fails to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins next month.

Dreamer added that if The Scottish Warrior won, he would regret his past actions because he would become alone.

"I don't know if [McIntyre] is going to win the title [at Day 1]. If he doesn't, he should totally snap (...) If he wins, it's then interesting because he's now on top, and (...) his regret is what he did to win the title because now he's alone. You got what you wanted, and you realize it's not enough," said Dreamer.

Do you believe Drew McIntyre will dethrone Seth Rollins? Let us know in the comments section below.