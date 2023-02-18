"HHH booking the Montreal screwjob v2" - Fans predict Sami Zayn's defeat despite emotional promo on WWE SmackDown

Fans on Twitter went crazy as the crowd hijacked WWE SmackDown during Sami Zayn's promo.

The former Honorary Uce addressed the crowd one final time before the highly anticipated Championship clash against Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Zayn, who was the hometown boy, got a hero's welcome from the crowd as he made his way to the ring. For nearly five minutes, he stood in the ring as the crowd cheered him.

It quickly became evident that the Montreal crowd had hijacked the show, and chants of "You deserve it!" and "F**k You Roman!" echoed through the arena. An emotional Sami Zayn gathered himself together to let the audience know how much his match at Elimination Chamber meant to him.

He then ended the segment by assuring his fans that he would be victorious at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Wrestling fans quickly took to Twitter to share their opinions regarding the emotional promo, with many predicting that Roman Reigns will win at Elimination Chamber.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Omar Yahya @OmarYah12 @WWE @SamiZayn @WWE RomanReigns Let's be honest we all know he is gonna lose but let's hope Sami puts up a fight in his hometown @WWE @SamiZayn @WWERomanReigns Let's be honest we all know he is gonna lose but let's hope Sami puts up a fight in his hometown

CFN Kiing @King_Willis_ @WWE @SamiZayn @WWE RomanReigns What will make me happy if is Sami lose by DQ and just go all out… making it be raw title wrestlemania night one and smack down wrestlemania night 2. Or Sami when money in the bank and take one of the titles from Cody when he win the same night @WWE @SamiZayn @WWERomanReigns What will make me happy if is Sami lose by DQ and just go all out… making it be raw title wrestlemania night one and smack down wrestlemania night 2. Or Sami when money in the bank and take one of the titles from Cody when he win the same night

Brian @Noy3s @WWE @SamiZayn @WWE RomanReigns remember when we wondered what would have happened if cena beat rvd at one night stand 2006? we’ll get our answer when roman beats sami in montreal @WWE @SamiZayn @WWERomanReigns remember when we wondered what would have happened if cena beat rvd at one night stand 2006? we’ll get our answer when roman beats sami in montreal

One fan suggested that Roman vs. Cody Rhodes would be much better.

SportBallBoyz @SportBallBoyz @WWE @SamiZayn @WWE RomanReigns I genuinely don’t understand why people would want Sammy to win Roman vs Cody at mania is 1000x better @WWE @SamiZayn @WWERomanReigns I genuinely don’t understand why people would want Sammy to win Roman vs Cody at mania is 1000x better

Another fan suggested that WWE split the titles.

BD Johnny23 @sonicboom9621 @WWE @SamiZayn

Sami vs. Reigns on Saturday, April 1. For the world title.

Cody vs. Reigns on Sunday for the wwe title.

Neither one is winning, but Zayn will want a rematch. We all know Cody won't win either but we don't need a triple threat at WM @WWE RomanReigns They just need to separate the world titles.Sami vs. Reigns on Saturday, April 1. For the world title.Cody vs. Reigns on Sunday for the wwe title.Neither one is winning, but Zayn will want a rematch. We all know Cody won't win either but we don't need a triple threat at WM @WWE @SamiZayn @WWERomanReigns They just need to separate the world titles. Sami vs. Reigns on Saturday, April 1. For the world title. Cody vs. Reigns on Sunday for the wwe title. Neither one is winning, but Zayn will want a rematch. We all know Cody won't win either but we don't need a triple threat at WM

One fan believes The American Nightmare will cost Sami his match at Elimination Chamber.

Antman @Antmann_17 @WWE @SamiZayn @WWE RomanReigns Cody will cost him the match tomorrow to set up the triple threat. @WWE @SamiZayn @WWERomanReigns Cody will cost him the match tomorrow to set up the triple threat.

Sami Zayn is in for the toughest challenge of his life when he faces Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber.

Who do you think will win at Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section.

