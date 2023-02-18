"HHH booking the Montreal screwjob v2" - Fans predict Sami Zayn's defeat despite emotional promo on WWE SmackDown

Fans on Twitter went crazy as the crowd hijacked WWE SmackDown during Sami Zayn's promo.
The former Honorary Uce addressed the crowd one final time before the highly anticipated Championship clash against Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber.
Zayn, who was the hometown boy, got a hero's welcome from the crowd as he made his way to the ring. For nearly five minutes, he stood in the ring as the crowd cheered him.
It quickly became evident that the Montreal crowd had hijacked the show, and chants of "You deserve it!" and "F**k You Roman!" echoed through the arena. An emotional Sami Zayn gathered himself together to let the audience know how much his match at Elimination Chamber meant to him.
He then ended the segment by assuring his fans that he would be victorious at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.
Wrestling fans quickly took to Twitter to share their opinions regarding the emotional promo, with many predicting that Roman Reigns will win at Elimination Chamber.
Check out some of the reactions below:
One fan suggested that Roman vs. Cody Rhodes would be much better.
Another fan suggested that WWE split the titles.
One fan believes The American Nightmare will cost Sami his match at Elimination Chamber.
Sami Zayn is in for the toughest challenge of his life when he faces Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber.
Who do you think will win at Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section.
