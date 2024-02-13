"HHH gotta get fired," "Triple H is garbage" - Fans are unhappy with top WWE star's booking 

Fans have made their frustration known over a top WWE Superstar's unexpectedly long losing streak over the last few months. Despite getting the biggest win of his career against John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023, Solo Sikoa's momentum soon fizzled out, and he's yet to win a single match since then.

Sikoa, who debuted on the main roster at Clash at the Castle 2022, where he aided Roman Reigns in retaining his Undisputed Universal Title against Drew McIntyre, had a great first year as part of The Bloodline. Many assumed The Enforcer might be on track to becoming a main event-level performer in WWE.

However, his booking over the last few months has left many underwhelmed. Sikoa has been on a 24-match losing streak since defeating John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023. He's eaten several losses to Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Jey Uso, and Kevin Owens, among others, which has considerably affected his momentum.

A Twitter user recently shared a post pointing out Solo Sikoa's losing streak. As expected, many thronged to the comments section, with some fans pointing out how Triple H had fumbled him, while others mentioned that Sikoa shouldn't have defeated John Cena in the first place. Check out the reactions below:

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell is a fan of Solo Sikoa

Last month, on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Dutch Mantell lavished massive praise on The Enforcer. The former WWE manager believes Solo Sikoa was on the right track and mentioned how the Stamford-based promotion had gotten him over without him having to speak on the mic.

"They have gotten that over because he has Solo with him, but yet he doesn't want to cross him. So if he does, you know, by his actions, everybody can see that Roman would rather d**n get hit by lightning than mess with Solo. And they [WWE] have gotten that over. Solo does the most with the least of anybody that I've seen. It was like two or three months he didn't even speak at all. So, if he can get it over without the verbalization of that, he is doing well, doing really, really good," Dutch Mantell said.

With WrestleMania 40 just around the corner, it'll be interesting to see if Solo Sikoa manages to secure a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Do you think WWE has done a poor job of booking Solo Sikoa? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

