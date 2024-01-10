"HHH is such a troll, "My GOAT is winning" - Fans react to top WWE Superstar possibly winning major title

Fans have been reacting in droves to the possibility of a top WWE Superstar possibly winning a major title in a shocking turn of events. The said name is none other than Jinder Mahal, who is gearing up to challenge Seth Rollins for the coveted World Heavyweight Championship on next week's episode of RAW.

The former WWE Champion is fresh off his memorable segment with The Rock from the Day 1 special edition of RAW, which garnered massive praise. Jinder carried forward the momentum when he interrupted The Visionary's promo this Monday night. The two superstars engaged in a heated verbal battle, by the end of which The Modern Day Maharaja challenging Rollins for the gold was made official.

While Mahal has not been presented at Seth Rollins' level of late, he has become a major talking point among fans in the last couple of weeks. Moreover, AEW President Tony Khan's recent tweets targeting Jinder Mahal have also led to an outpouring of support for the latter. Amid this, many fans are rooting for Mahal to shock the wrestling universe and dethrone Seth Rollins next week.

A few Twitter users even pointed out that they were tired of seeing Rollins at the top of the card and would love to see Mahal take center stage.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Jinder Mahal wants a match with WWE legend The Rock in India

A few days back, in an interview with Sony Sports Network, WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal spoke about how he almost had the upper hand over The Rock during their promo battle on RAW: Day 1. Moreover, The Modern Day Maharaja went on to issue a challenge to The Brahma Bull, saying he would like to have a match with the latter in India.

"I had many good points before Rock even came out. I was feeling confident until I was on the receiving end of, you know, Rock gave me a Spinebuster. Up until then, I really believed that I had The Rock. You know, I had his confidence choked. I could see the look in his eyes. You know, I am The Modern Day Maharaja, he may be The People’s Champion, they were cheering him on. For someone who had no respect from the crowd, I think I did really well. I want to issue a challenge to The Rock. Anytime in India, you can step into the ring with The Modern Day Maharaja," Jinder Mahal said.

Even if he were to fall short next week, it is safe to say Jinder Mahal would make the most of the opportunity and put up a performance to remember.

Do you think there is any chance of Jinder Mahal winning the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW next week? Sound off in the comments section below!