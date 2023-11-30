"HHH will change the game", "That is some brainless bookings" - WWE Universe believes 5-time World Champion shouldn't win Royal Rumble

The WWE Universe is eager for a change of pace and is rallying against the notion of a five-time World Champion triumphing at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

The annual Royal Rumble holds two matches where 30 superstars compete for the opportunity to headline WrestleMania in both the men's and women's divisions. Fans are left on the edge of their seats with a night of surprises where legends collide, with surprising entrants and underdogs rising.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes officially declared himself the first entrant for next year's Men's Royal Rumble match. More stars will be announced for the 30-man over-the-top-rope competition in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, at this year's Survivor Series WarGames, fans witnessed the shocking return of CM Punk (a 2-time WWE Champion & 3-time World Heavyweight Champion) after almost a decade.

As the anticipation for Royal Rumble 2024 reaches its peak, the wrestling world is abuzz with speculation about who will emerge victorious from the competition.

Since The Straight Edge Superstar has returned in almost a decade, a few may suggest that the star should get the main event spot for WrestleMania 40, but that's not the case!

The WWE Universe is against the idea of Punk winning the Royal Rumble as it may affect The American Nightmare's momentum for a title match against Roman Reigns.

A few fans also believe that there are superstars who are more deserving to win the 30-man Rumble match over The Best in the World. If CM Punk wins the Rumble, the wrestling world believes it would be a "brainless booking" by Triple H and the company's management.

Check out the fan reactions below:

CM Punk seemingly to feud with current champion following his WWE return

The return of the 45-year-old star did not sit well with current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins as he was seen very much upset at Survivor Series in an off-screen footage on social media.

During this week's RAW, when The Visionary came to the ring, fans started chanting "CM Punk." But Rollins left no stone unturned to mention that he is not going to waste his time on a "hypocrite."

On the other hand, when The Second City Saint cut a promo on RAW, he said he returned to the Stamford-based promotion to make money and not friends, seemingly taking a shot at Seth Rollins.

Only time will tell if Triple H cooks a storyline for a rivalry between The Visionary and The Best in the World ahead of WrestleMania 40.

Do you think CM Punk should win the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

