"High spots that mean nothing" – Current generation have made wrestling worse, WWE legend claims

The in-ring presentation of WWE and other wrestling organizations has changed significantly over the last four decades. Former WCW and WWE star Paul Roma believes wrestling did not need to undergo such a drastic transformation.

Roma broke into the business in the 1980s. Since then, wrestling has become more fast-paced and athletic than ever before. Many legendary wrestlers criticize current stars for performing high-flying moves that lack logic from a storytelling perspective.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Roma echoed the thoughts of many of his former co-workers:

"I see that the wrestling, the very, very little I watch, short answer: it s*cks. They just go out and do things. High spots that mean nothing. They miss spots. They miss moves and they try to cover them up. It's such a far cry from where we came from, and I just don't understand the old saying of, 'If it's not broken, don't fix it.' And these guys are trying to fix something that was never broken, and they've made it worse." [54:26 – 55:07]

Roma worked for WWE between 1984 and 1991. The 64-year-old also wrestled for WCW between 1993 and 1995.

Former WWE talent Mario Mancini agrees with Paul Roma

Three decades on from their WWE exits, Mario Mancini and Paul Roma train up-and-coming wrestlers at their Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling school.

Agreeing with Roma's comments, Mancini revealed he no longer watches current wrestling:

"These guys aren't creative. If you took the script away and said, 'Do a match,' I'm afraid they wouldn't be able to do it […] I don't watch a second of it. Nothing." [1:12:56 – 1:13:18]

In the same interview, Roma addressed whether he still wants to face two-time Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

