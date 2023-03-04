"High time Triple H realizes," "Repetitive garbage" - WWE Universe is extremely disappointed in Sami Zayn's booking ahead of WrestleMania 39

WWE is headed for its biggest event of the year and superstars from RAW and SmackDown are busy punching their tickets to WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, one of the biggest superstars in the company, Sami Zayn, took another pinfall that made fans believe that the company is poorly booking the Canadian star.

Last month, Sami Zayn had the biggest and most important match of his career in his hometown when he faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 PLE. Regardless of his valiant efforts, the former Honorary Uce fell to The Tribal Chief.

Last night, he stepped inside the squared circle to face The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa. However, he failed to get the job done when he lost to The Enforcer. Fans believe the company is horribly booking the former Intercontinental Champion in order to stop his growing momentum ahead of WrestleMania 39.

Check out some of the reactions:

Fans also pointed out that Zayn was able to take multiple Spears and Superman Punches from The Tribal Chief, but quickly lost to the Samoan Spike in a match on the blue brand.

Paul Heyman claims Sami Zayn is the most endearing character currently in WWE

Earlier this year, Paul Heyman began accusing Sami Zayn of hurting The Bloodline. During the Trial of Sami Zayn on RAW is XXX, Heyman doctored evidence against the Honorary Uce, that almost got Zayn out of the stable.

However, the dynamic between The Bloodline and Sami Zayn has completely changed over the past two months. Speaking to Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated, the 57-year-old star called Zayn one of the most endearing characters in WWE:

“I didn’t imagine Sami Zayn becoming a massive part of this when Sami Zayn was becoming a massive part of. To his enormous credit, Sami Zayn seized the moment. We’d give him crumbs of a segment and he would just turn it into a moment that he had to connect with the audience with what I think has ended up becoming the most endearing character that we’ve presented in decades, if not ever," said Paul Heyman. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Last night, the former Intercontinental Champion lost to Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see if he reunites with Kevin Owens or Jey Uso ahead of WrestleMania 39.

