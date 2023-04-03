"Him and Becky don’t like Cody" - Twitter reacts to Seth Rollins breaking character to react to Roman Reigns' win at WrestleMania

The wrestling world has reacted to Seth Rollins breaking character to react to Roman Reigns' win at WrestleMania 39.

In the main event of Night Two, Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rollins, who was sitting alongside his wife Becky Lynch, was seen raising a toast to his former Shield stablemate.

The WWE Universe reacted to the same on social media, as fans came up with various tweets.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

Allenownz @Allenownz @316REIGNS You know damn well him and Becky don’t like Cody 🤣 @316REIGNS You know damn well him and Becky don’t like Cody 🤣

WWEWhisperer @WWEWhisperer @316REIGNS He knows that if it’s not Jey it’s gonna be him @316REIGNS He knows that if it’s not Jey it’s gonna be him 😭😭

C.O.D.C.H.R.I.S.T @Codchrist89 @316REIGNS Also Becky and Seth happy that Roman retained @316REIGNS Also Becky and Seth happy that Roman retained

During their days as members of The Shield, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns won the WWE Tag Team Championships. Their third stablemate, Dean Ambrose, was the United States Champion.

In recent years, Rollins and Reigns haven't exactly seen eye-to-eye. The two men last collided at the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event in a match that ended via DQ.

At this year's WrestleMania, Rollins was in action on Night one, defeating Logan Paul in one of the best matches on the show. Lynch, meanwhile, was in action in a six-woman tag team match.

She teamed up with Lita and Trish Stratus for a win over Damage CTRL. Lynch and Lita are also the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Are you interested in another Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns match? Sound off in the comment section.

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

Poll : 0 votes