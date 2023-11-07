"Hire this motherf**ker" - Kevin Nash wants WWE to sign controversial star again

Hall of Famer Kevin Nash wants WWE or AEW to hire a controversial star.

Enzo Amore (aka Real1) was fired from WWE on January 22, 2018, amidst accusations of sexual assault. The investigation was later ceased due to insufficient evidence against Amore. The former WWE Superstar has been moderately active on the independent scene since his firing.

On the newest edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash bluntly stated that if WWE or AEW wants him to watch their shows, they should hire Enzo Amore.

Check out his comments below:

"I will rarely watch 3-4 minutes of somebody on any social media, but I will watch Enzo's sh*t. And I'll watch him if he's rapping, I'll watch him if he's singing some rock 'n' roll. I'll watch his sh*t because he entertains me, he's a good dude, he's appreciative. And the reason I wanted him so badly on the show tonight is... what the fu*k man? I watched... I don't watch. I don't watch pro-wrestling 'cause there's nobody that makes me watch it. So if you want Kevin Nash to watch pro-wrestling, hire that man in the corner. Hire my boy and you'll get me to watch your show. If you want me to watch your show, hire this motherfu*ker."

Expand Tweet

Kevin Nash never shies away from speaking his mind when it comes to pro wrestling

Nash has done quite well with his Kliq This podcast, and the show boasts 160,000 subscribers on YouTube at the moment. The WWE Hall of Famer always makes it a point to speak his mind when it comes to WWE or AEW.

Also read: "I haven't signed s**t" - Former WWE Champion says he isn't currently signed to a contract

Nash has received massive backlash on a bunch of occasions due to his controversial views. He has amassed a massive social media fan following as well due to his no-nonsense comments.

It remains to be seen if WWE or AEW will pay heed to his advice and sign Amore in the near future.

What do you think of Nash's comments about Enzo? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video of Kliq This and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here