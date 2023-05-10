"His gimmick was amazing" - WWE Universe reacts to 58-year-old looking ready for an in-ring return after almost a decade 

For certain former WWE Superstars, age is just a number. Many performers come back as seasoned veterans it doesn't affect what they can do inside the squared circle.

Look no further than 64-year-old WWE Hall of Famer Sting, who still competes regularly at a high level in All Elite Wrestling. Some legends continue to impress the wrestling world longer than the fanbase could ever begin to expect.

Another face-painted wrestler is stirring up a lot of conversation on social media with his latest workout video, The Boogeyman. The former SmackDown Superstar recently took to social media to show off his workout routine. While The Boogeyman hasn't had a match with the company in quite some time, he looks like he could have another match right now if this video is anything to go by.

You can check out a clip from his current workout routine in the embedded tweet below.

The WWE Universe has been understandably mixed about the idea of The Boogeyman returning to the company. Still, one fan doesn't understand why he hasn't been with the company all along, calling his gimmick amazing. Tweeting out:

"@WrestlingNewsCo Never understood why he's not in WWE still, his gimmick was amazing," ustae wrote.

🇺🇸tae @taeoct6 @WrestlingNewsCo Never understood why he’s not in wwe still, his gimmick was amazing @WrestlingNewsCo Never understood why he’s not in wwe still, his gimmick was amazing

Would a match between Boogeyman and Bray Wyatt capture the imagination of the WWE Universe?

If The Boogeyman were to return to the company, perhaps a match with a lot of smoke and mirrors would be the best course of action.

The Boogeyman facing another supernatural character like Bray Wyatt might be the perfect recipe for success down the line. Some fans are curious as to how the two have never had a moment on RAW or SmackDown before. Tweeting out:

"@WrestlingNewsCo How have we haven't got Boogeyman helping Bray Wyatt yet that would be a good moment," Dillon Francis wrote.

Dillon Francis @dillonafrancis @WrestlingNewsCo How have we haven’t got Boogeyman helping Bray Wyatt yet that would be a good moment @WrestlingNewsCo How have we haven’t got Boogeyman helping Bray Wyatt yet that would be a good moment

While some fans are excited about a potential return, others aren't as easily convinced. One fan chimed in to say he was never ready for a match when he was with the company in the first place, although admitting that Boogeyman had a fun presentation. Tweeting out:

"@WrestlingNewsCo He was never ready for a match in his few year run. Fun presentation tho and nice guy from what I hear," Wrestling Retrospective said in a tweet.

It's currently unknown if there is any interest on WWE's end to bring The Boogeyman back to the company to do something, but stranger things have certainly happened.

Wrestling Retrospective @WrestlingRetro1 @WrestlingNewsCo He was never ready for a match in his few year run. Fun presentation tho and nice guy from what I hear @WrestlingNewsCo He was never ready for a match in his few year run. Fun presentation tho and nice guy from what I hear

What are your thoughts on Boogeyman's workout video? Would you like to see him return for a one-off against someone like Bray Wyatt? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes