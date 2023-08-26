"Holy c*ap," "That boy did a whole a** flip," - WWE fans go berserk upon Bobby Lashley's insane move on SmackDown

The wrestling fans have turned wild after watching former World Champion Bobby Lashley delivering an insane 'Spear' on WWE SmackDown last night with his suit on.

Since the WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk passed away recently, the company announced a unique match between The Street Profits and The Brawling Brutes to honor him.

Last night on the blue show, Cody Rhodes announced that The All Mighty's new friends Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford will face Ridge Holland & Butch in a Terry Funk Hardcore match.

Apart from that, The Street Profits attacked The Brutes a few weeks ago on SmackDown, followed by Lashley's alliance. Hence Holland and Butch were waiting to get some revenge on Ford and Dawkins.

The bout spilled into action with The Brawling Brutes taking charge over the former RAW Tag Team Champions. Mid-match, Bobby Lashley also made his way to the ringside to watch his apprentices.

In the closing moments, Ridge had Dawkins on the table, waiting for Butch to jump off the top rope to cap off a victory. However, the former WWE Champion interfered and pushed The Brawling Brutes member down.

Check out the video below:

What took away wrestling fans' breath was Lashley delivered a massive Spear on Butch without leaving a crease on a full suit and he had his glasses on the whole time.

Check out WWE fans reactions below:

A fan went unhinged to share that the Spear from the 47-year-old veteran was perfect.

Another fan shared that Butch sold Lashley's finisher perfectly with a flip.

Some fans pointed out that Bobby Lashley's move did not hamper his suit and glasses.

Sheamus could challenge Bobby Lashley ahead on WWE SmackDown

The All Mighty has recruited The Street Profits following his return on Friday Night SmackDown. However, as of now, the trio is yet to announce their apparent stable name.

Since Bobby Lashley's new ally has taken out Sheamus' ally several times, it is time for the latter to step in for his faction members. Last night on the blue show, The All Might cost Brawling Brutes a significant match.

Hence, the former World Champion's action could trigger The Celtic Warrior to confront him on next week's WWE SmackDown. Their potential rivalry could lead to a six-man tag team match ahead of Payback PLE or the Superstar Spectacle in India.

It remains to be seen if Sheamus would come face to face against Lashley for a violent feud on WWE programming.

What did you think of Bobby Lashley delivering a full-blown Spear with his suit on? Sound off in the comments section below.

